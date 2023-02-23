Mrs. Sonia Ruiz age 53 of Carrollton, GA. passed away February 19, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy. Carrollton GA. Her viewing will be Friday, February 24, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton GA. from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117
