A man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with killing his father at a home in Villa Rica.
Aaron Pope, 28, is charged with shooting his father, 49-year-old Anthony Greg Pope, multiple times at a home on Carrington Parkway in the Mirror Lake area of Villa Rica.
Villa Rica officers were called to the home at around 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. When the officers approached the house, Aaron Pope exited the house with a firearm in hand, police said.
Aaron Pope was detained, and his father, Anthony Greg Pope, was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Anthony Pope was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he later died.
Aaron Pope is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remained in the Douglas County jail late Wednesday while awaiting his first court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.