I saw on social media recently one of those little prompts which said something like, you might have grown up in church if you . . . You completed that phrase by stating some characteristic of church attendance that might be common to church in general or to your particular church or faith.
That, combined with some news articles I have read lately about church attendance declining and because many have simply not returned after having to stay away for so long because of the Covid crisis and getting accustomed to online services, got me to thinking about my early days of going to church, days which, for the most part, continue with regularity some seven decades later.
Momma didn’t know anything about the Covid pandemic which for a while pretty much kept us indoors and away from other folks, even our own families and church. She was gone on long before that came along and was born one year after the 1918 flu pandemic which reportedly affected 500 million people worldwide and killed 50 million.
Even had she been around for such things, I think she would have had me in church every time the door was open, if it was. Church was within walking distance most of my growing up years and, short of being on our deathly sick bed, we didn’t miss Sunday morning service, Sunday evening service, Wednesday night prayer meeting and even Saturday night young people’s service, not to mention revivals and singings, which were extra events.
There were and probably still are, a lot of church things that I remember and think of fondly, and all of them were not exclusively to Pentecostal churches like the one I attended in my early years.
I was in a church recently for a funeral, and the first thing that caught my eye was what we called the attendance record board, a wooden board with slots for placing letters and numbers and which usually hung on the wall just before you entered the Sunday School rooms.
The board had such interesting and useful information as “Attendance Today,” “Attendance Last Sunday” and “Offering Today” and “Offering Last Sunday.”
That board in our case, as I remember it, was maintained by the Sunday School Superintendent, who also reported the attendance and offering information and other church news and happenings from the pulpit before preaching started, or maybe it was before we were dismissed for Sunday School lessons.
Speaking of Sunday School, it was one of my favorite things. Even though I was required to be there, I do recall it as a special time of gathering with my friends of similar age for weekly lessons from the Bible which were taught from the Sunday School Book. I still remember the smile I had when I received a nine-year perfect attendance pin. Don’t know whatever happened to that little chain of pins, but I wish I still had it. And I remember Momma giving me some change when she had it to put in the Sunday School offering plate.
I recall to this day some of my Sunday School teachers as well as I do my public school teachers. They were dear folks who loved the Lord and the children of the church.
In the church of my youth, for the most part, the men folk sat on one side of the church and the women folk on the other. The men’s side was known as the “Amen Corner,” but I know the women said “amen,” too.
Once we were no longer required to sit by our mommas’ side, me and my friends would sit as close to the back as we could get away with. I don’t know why we did that, because in a small church that wasn’t all that far from the front, and those mommas had eyes in the backs of their heads anyway, so there was no “getting away with anything” even “way back” there.
Growing up I barely knew any of the adults in the church by their first name. If they were men, their first name was “Brother” and if they were women, their first name was “Sister,” as in Sister Jones or Brother Smith, meaning, of course, we were brothers and sisters in Christ. I still like to refer to fellow believers by this particular appellation; there is just something special about it to me.
Come to think of it, there is just something very special about church. I am blessed to have had the privilege of growing up in it and to continue to be a part of it today.
