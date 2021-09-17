Solomon Davis Springer, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 11, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
