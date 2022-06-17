Carroll County’s Solid Waste Department was presented with a proclamation during the last Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting which acknowledged June 12-18 as Waste and Recycling Week and June 17 as Waste and Recycle Day.
The Solid Waste Department in Carroll County is run by Jacqueline Dost, solid waste manager. Dost told the Times-Georgian that solid waste is a standalone department and no longer falls under public works.
Dost has been solid waste manager since July 1, 2021, when the position was newly created on that day.
“I am a passionate environmentalist and enjoy the challenges of this position. I keep going because of my desire to keep Carroll County as beautiful and clean as possible,” Dost said.
Carroll County has 10 convenience centers that accept household trash and recycling from residents of the county only. Dost said residents will have to verify with each location what items are accepted as there is a slight variance in between locations.
The transfer station, located at 439 Simonton Mill Road, is open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and does not accept recycling, but accepts all household and commercial trash. The transfer station is the only place that also accepts yard debris.
The transfer station takes in approximately 300 tons of trash every day it is open, per Dost, recycling generates an average of $10,000 per month back into the general fund.
“One early morning I went out to the transfer station on Simonton Mill Rd as the sun was coming up and there was a family of deer on the top of the now closed landfill. I got relatively close and they just stood there grazing. They looked up at me but didn’t move. Obviously they felt safe there and that was a great feeling,” Dost said.
Dost said there are fees associated with the waste that is dropped off at the transfer station.
“The clerk at the transfer station records the weights of the vehicles dropping off the trash, and once it is unloaded, the heavy equipment operators use loaders to ‘push’ it off into empty trailers. Once the trailers are packed down & weighed, they are parked. A transport company moves the full trailers to the landfill. The employees also handle routine maintenance of the equipment as well as keeping the grounds clean and the grass mowed. That includes the grass on top of the closed landfill,” Dost said.
Everything from the transfer station except for yard debris like the brush and tree limbs goes to the Grady Road Landfill in Polk County owned by GFL Environmental, Dost said. Carroll County recycling from the 10 convenience centers is processed locally by SLM recycling.
Dost said one of the biggest myths faced by the Solid Waste Department is that what is collected as recycling ends up in the landfill.
“It is my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen and I take that very seriously,” Dost said.
There are some occasions where a “high degree of contamination” makes it impossible for a load to be recycled, Dost said.
“That is where paying attention and following the instructions is so important. Sometimes in our enthusiasm and desire to recycle as much as possible or what we believe should be recyclable, we end up contaminating a load with things that are not currently accepted. Plastic bags in the plastic bin where only number one and number two plastics should go is the perfect example of this,” Dost said.
Dost cited that recycling is the primary way that the community can be more “green.”
“If everyone just recycled their cardboard boxes and aluminum cans, it would save the county money and in fact earn us some money. We also offer glass recycling at the Newnan Rd and Dyer Rd convenience centers. Recycling glass is a huge benefit to the county since removing that weight from the landfill saves money,” Dost said.
If any residents have questions or concerns about solid waste, they are welcome to email Dost at jdost@carrollcountyga.com
“I think we all sleep well at night knowing that we are a valuable team in our county government,” Dost said.
