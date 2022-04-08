For the first time in two weeks, UWG softball is back in action, coming home for a three-game series against archrival Valdosta State on Saturday and Sunday.
It's a tall task for the Wolves to get back in the win column as they look to snap a six-game losing streak against the fourth-ranked Blazers.
West Georgia (11-21, 4-13 GSC) has lost six straight overall, six straight GSC contests, and nine of their last 10 games as they enter this weekend's series. Meanwhile, Valdosta State (24-5, 16-1 GSC) has won 11 of their last 12 including a sweep of Christian Brothers in Valdosta last weekend.
R.J. Janke enters play as the Gulf South Conference's leader in hitting with a .441 average. The sophomore from Dalton also ranks second in the league in slugging (.868), fifth in on-base percentage (.487), and leads in OPS (1.355). Janke has hit seven home runs which is tied for ninth in the GSC and her eight doubles is tied for 12th in that category.
Chandler Mevis also has eight doubles entering the weekend, and is second on the team with a .370 average and tied for the team lead in hits with 34. Junior Kristyn Nix enters play on a 15-game hitting streak, and also has 34 hits on the year and leads the team in runs scored with 24.
The Blazers lone GSC loss came against Mississippi College on March 27. VSU has weapons up and down the lineup, led by Aniston Gano with a .397 average and nine home runs. There are a total of seven Blazers hitting over .300. VSU's team ERA sits at 2.30, led by Samantha Richards who is 19-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched.
The Wolves and Blazers open play with a 12 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday from University Field with the series finale set for Sunday at 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.