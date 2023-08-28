ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has activated the State Operations Center ahead of the anticipated midweek landfall of Tropical Storm Idalia in southeastern Georgia.
The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. It then is expected to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as its center moves into far southeastern Georgia later on Wednesday.
“Thanks to our response partners on both the state and local levels, Georgia will be prepared for whatever Idalia will bring,” Kemp said Monday. “Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted.
“As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS (the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency), the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”
Tropical storm-force winds are expected to move into South Georgia around mid-morning Wednesday. High winds and heavy rainfall will increase throughout the morning and continue through Wednesday evening.
Hurricane-force wind gusts will be possible in extreme South Georgia as well as along the coastline from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
Georgians are encouraged to keep a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on the storm system. Those in Idalia’s eventual path can click on https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes for tips on storm preparations before, during, and after a hurricane.
