I might be generally lazy when it comes to some tasks (like dusting, laundry and turning my column in on time), but when I’m getting ready for a performance I get serious. I study the music at home, memorize and rehearse. A few years ago, I was invited to perform with the West Atlanta/ Douglas Choral Society at a POW/ MIA ceremony at the State Capital, and I had been working hard to prepare.
On the morning of the ceremony, I rose early and drove to Douglasville to catch a ride with the other singers. From there, we drove to Atlanta and found the golden dome of our State Capital. We parked in a garage and walked past the State Capital Cafeteria. It smelled like cinnamon rolls and was almost impossible to pass by.
But there was no time for confections. We wanted to be on time for our performance.
We looked around and saw office workers moving briskly through their legislative tasks. A field-tripping bunch of students sat beneath the Rotunda, listening to their teacher talk about civil wars and railroads and gold from Dahlonega. The kids craned their necks to look up at the domed ceiling.
We found that we’d been set up on the south stairs (facing the statue of Oglethorpe). There were about 250 chairs set up with soldierly precision. A podium with the familiar POW banner — black and white — a guard tower and a man’s silhouette with the face turned down in sadness or in prayer. The hall was ready for the ceremony. We were ready to sing.
We warmed up. Just vowel sounds, Mee Meh, mah, moh, moooooo, moving up the scale. Our voices filled the cavernous room and caused workers from the offices above to peek at us over the balcony rails. On the third floor, a man pushing a broom ignored us and went on with his work.
As part of our warm up, our conductor Waverly Rainey led us through the National Anthem. I joined the choir on that exercise, singing the familiar words but not really paying attention to their meaning. About halfway through the song, I noticed the man with the broom had stopped sweeping. He was leaning on the rail, looking down, his hand over his heart, joining us in song. “Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight.”
I looked past the director and saw the group of children in the Rotunda was now standing, with their hands over their hearts. They too sang. “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
In a few minutes, the chairs in the hall started filling up. Old soldiers, families, little kids, probably related to someone who had been a prisoner of war or was missing in action. I wondered about their stories. There was a man in a wheelchair that had no legs and only one arm. His back was straight and proud as he moved his chair forward to the podium to speak. A sign on the back of his wheelchair read, “Freedom Isn’t Free.” He spoke of comrades still missing and said “America won’t rest until we can bring them all home.”
I watched the crowd as their eyes began to fill with tears. I watched as sisters and wives, mothers and fathers once again endured the loss of their loved ones. I started singing the piece I was there to perform. As I sang, I scanned the crowd in front of me and witnessed their pain. I felt connected to those losses and found it hard to complete the song.
Going home, I drove the back way on Highway 166. There was a house there, on the left hand side, with a big POW sign. It was painted black and white, the same as I’d seen earlier in the day. I wondered about that family, their story – how long they’d been waiting for word about the person that they loved.
It made me understand why they put that sign in their front yard. So the rest of us won’t forget. So we won’t quit searching till we can bring everybody home.
