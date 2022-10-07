I might be generally lazy when it comes to some tasks (like dusting, laundry and turning my column in on time), but when I’m getting ready for a performance I get serious. I study the music at home, memorize and rehearse. A few years ago, I was invited to perform with the West Atlanta/ Douglas Choral Society at a POW/ MIA ceremony at the State Capital, and I had been working hard to prepare.

On the morning of the ceremony, I rose early and drove to Douglasville to catch a ride with the other singers. From there, we drove to Atlanta and found the golden dome of our State Capital. We parked in a garage and walked past the State Capital Cafeteria. It smelled like cinnamon rolls and was almost impossible to pass by.

