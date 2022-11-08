Fans of the 1984 film “This Is Spinal Tap” remember all its included Hard Rock and Metal jokes and quote them readily when faced with real-life situations resembling the “mockumentary” featuring Rob Reiner, Chrisopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean. The film is a pretend documentary of a legendary British band who is staging a comeback after years of dimming popularity. It is a painfully accurate representation of band foibles, and it is hysterically funny, especially in relation to 80’s Rock. One of the funniest scenes in the film shows film director Marty DiBergi (Reiner) observing the amplifiers of guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Guest). Tufnel points out that when they need “that extra push over the cliff” in volume, they turn up to eleven, the highest level shown on the volume knob panel. When DiBergi asks why they do not just make the highest volume level stop at ten rather than eleven, Tufnel responds incredulously.

“These go to eleven,” Tufnel reminds DiBergi.

Trending Videos