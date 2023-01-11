A night out of a fairy tale described the Snow Ball Dennis and I attended in 2019, except for the extreme cold. A snow maker greeted us as we entered the tent. Inside, heaters scattered about did little to disperse the cold. A lavish grazing buffet awaited us. I dressed in an appropriate dressy outfit and nearly froze to death — never took my gloves off even to eat. It’s Georgia so you don’t expect extreme cold. Only sometimes it happens.

The Snow Ball is a fundraiser for the West Georgia Autism Foundation which was created in June 2017 by community leaders in the West Georgia area who were concerned about the financial burden many families affected by autism face. It’s a diverse group of people from nine west Georgia counties (Carroll, Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Troup, Haralson, Coweta, Polk, and Heard).

