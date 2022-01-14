Although a weather advisory that is predicting some portions of northern Georgia will receive as much as 10 or more inches of snow, forecast models by the National Weather Service in Atlanta showed Friday afternoon that only the far northern tip of Carroll County should get any frozen precipitation if any precipitation, and it will be minimal.
At least, that is what the meteorologists were stating in print and over the airways.
No matter what falls from the skies here this weekend, however, Carroll County government officials are staying apprised of the latest winter weather advisories and warnings that are being issues for all areas of the state, particularly the west Georgia region. The following statement was sent to the Times-Georgian on Friday afternoon:
"Carroll County officials joined in the latest National Weather Service (NWS) Special Weather Briefing Friday afternoon to discuss the continued probability for possible winter precipitation this weekend. Confidence is continuing to increase for a significant winter storm across North Georgia, beginning late Saturday night – with impacts being felt into Monday. Freezing rain (ice) and/or snow very likely north of I-20, possible for areas just south of I-20. Amounts continue to be dependent on the track of the “surface low” and how far south and west the “wedge” (cold air damming) progresses. Winter Storm Watches (Warnings) will likely be expanded later today into tonight. Limited impacts are also forecast now for Cleburne and North Randolph County, Alabama
"Wind gusts Sunday and Sunday night could be as high as 30 miles per hour which could impact any ice coated tree limbs and power lines. Minimal to no impacts generally along and south of a Columbus to Macon line. This forecast will be refined as we get closer to Saturday evening. Please monitor this situation this weekend and make preparations prior to Saturday evening for a possible winter weather event. We will keep you updated with the latest briefings throughout the weekend."
However, should the local area get any amount of snow or ice that could possibly hamper driving, the operation of city and county schools would not be affected on Monday since schools will be closed for the annual Martin Luther King Day Observance.
A few major snow and ice storms have hit Carrollton and Carroll County in the last 20 years. Longtime residents may remember "Snowmageddon" that occurred on January 28, 2014 in which a moderate snowfall of less than 3-inches still managed to shut down Atlanta and many of the surrounding areas.
And then there was the "Storm of the Century" in 1993 that spawned all kinds of severe weather during the March 12-14 period that still holds the record for the costliest winter storm ever recorded in the United States with more than $8 billion in damages. Fifteen deaths in Georgia were attributed to the storm. In the Carroll County area, businesses and schools were closed for three days, and grocery shelves were stripped of the usual "essentials" of milk and bread and numerous non-food items such as flashlights and batteries.
But even though the folks who are paid to predict the weather say that west Georgians should be aware, but not overly concerned about another "Snow Jam" here, check store shelves, especially those milk and bread counters, to get the most accurate read on how much stock area citizens put into weather forecasts when it comes to snow, sleet and ice.
"Yes, I know a lot of Yankees laugh at us southerners when it comes to snow," one food shopper said Friday, "but don't quote me on that. I was a Boy Scout, so I am going to be prepared."
