These last few hot, muggy weeks, I’ve been a little obsessed with water. We’ve had the ocean, pools, rain...all those fun things. But these last few days, when a dire emergency came rushing into our lives, I found myself feeling like I was suspended in time, floating somewhere in the murky water between life and death. Not my own, but my baby brother’s. To look at him, you’d think he was older than me (he’s ten years younger but I keep saying that...). He has a massive, curly, white beard and a cue-ball-shiny head, devoid of hair. He looks like one of those Reformed pastors of old, but nope, he’s current, though he preaches in a deep, intellectual manner similar to those sage men.
We got a call, saying that he had been taken by ambulance to the hospital. The symptoms seemed to indicate he had a blood clot in his lung. Then the story changed, saying that he was having back spasms. Then it seemed he might actually go on home, with some pain meds. My 25-year-old nephew (his son) insisted that he stay at the hospital for more tests. Thank God he did, for if he had not, we’d be having a funeral this week. What was wrong, in the end, was that he had a large aneurysm hiding in his heart that had torn. This was bad news to all of us, because our Grandma had died of such a thing, several years ago. We remembered her fateful end, at a fairly young age. Hours later we all gathered in the hospital waiting room, the same room where we waited for our precious Daddy’s last breaths a few years ago. The air was charged with uncertainty as the minutes agonizingly ticked by. My dear sister-in-law couldn’t keep her seat as two of her sons walked her nervously down the halls. It seemed that it would never end, but over six hours later, he emerged triumphant, though with a large scar running down his chest and with no small amount of blood loss. When I was able to finally see him, the next day, I barely recognized him. His normally swarthy skin was white as paste, his voice reduced to a whisper. In that weakened state, however, he told me of his lack of fear in the face of death. He was happy; he had seen the tunnel and knew Who he belonged to. Not even the spectre of the grave could snatch his peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.