Judge Nathaniel L. Smith was sworn in as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for the Carroll County Magistrate Court on Friday by the Chief Judge of the Coweta Circuit, Judge John T. Simpson.
Smith is the managing attorney of the Law Offices of Nathaniel L. Smith P.C.
In 2020 Smith was admitted to the practice and has worked as a Special Prosecutor for Carroll, Coweta, and Meriweather counties. Smith has also worked as the Assistant Public Defender for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, and Public Defender for the cities of Carrollton, Mount Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica. According to a release issued by Carroll County on Monday, Smith and his firm have served the citizens of Georgia in cases regarding family law, civil litigation, probate, and various real estate matters and transactions, business formation, and child advocacy. Smith has already served as the Judge Pro Tem for the Juvenile Court of Coweta County and as a Municipal Court Judge for Whitesburg.
Smith has also been a member of the Board of Directors for Carrollton Main Street, Community Action for Improvement, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Great Savior Baptist Church, and Healing Carroll County Families.
Smith is an alumnus of West Georgia College where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Smith moved to Oklahoma City University School of Law to complete his Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation, Smith enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an Intelligence Specialist. Smith has worked on assignments with the U.S. European Command Joint Analysis Center as an Analyst for Sub-Sahara Africa, a Tactical Briefer with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other agencies in the War on Drugs, and with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and other agencies in the War on Terrorism as an Analyst and Operations Officer.
Smith is replacing Judge Michael Hubbard who was appointed the Carroll County State Court Judge in February by Governor Brian Kemp. Hubbard had served as the Carroll County Chief Magistrate Court since May 2022.
“We went through an appointment process and again there was a lot of support from the community," Simpson said. "And I think you see it reflected here today the kind of support he has from the community.”
In attendance were fellow judges, law enforcement from throughout Carroll County, members of the community, and family and friends of Smith.
“The whole thing has been about how Nathaniel has lived his life," Simpson said further. "Honest, courteous, and fair in everything that he says and does. And really the prototype of what we want from a judge.”
Upon completion of Smith’s oath, everyone in the nearly full capacity Carroll County Historic Courthouse rose to their feet to applaud him for his accomplishment.
Judge Smith opened his speech saying, “I am really ecstatic to see you all here. Several of you have spoken with me and as I have said time and time again, it’s not about me. It’s about you. All of you.”
