As the 2023 legislative session gets into full gear, the Times-Georgian sat down with Representative Tyler Paul Smith via telephone to discuss what he hopes to accomplish for West Georgia during this session with issues such as broadband internet for Haralson County, budgeting with local institutions of higher education and landfill legislation.to name a few.

Smith spoke of money that was needed to install broadband in rural areas of Haralson County, which the county was unsuccessful at getting from Governor Brian Kemp.

