As the 2023 legislative session gets into full gear, the Times-Georgian sat down with Representative Tyler Paul Smith via telephone to discuss what he hopes to accomplish for West Georgia during this session with issues such as broadband internet for Haralson County, budgeting with local institutions of higher education and landfill legislation.to name a few.
Smith spoke of money that was needed to install broadband in rural areas of Haralson County, which the county was unsuccessful at getting from Governor Brian Kemp.
The area will be able to utilize ARPA funds from the federal government, however, to continue with a project that will deliver broadband services.
“So specifically, the broadband issue, we were awarded money through the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. According to the ARPA funds that have been sent out from the federal government for broadband, distributed land, although it was not awarded to the initiative that we were putting on before, we've worked very hard to have the crossbeam initiative that is joint operation between Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal,” Smith said. “We were really hoping they would be awarded the broadband grant. So we're still trying to digest a lot of the numbers. And basically, it comes down to the number of representatives situation. And we have what I would call similarly situated representatives around the House and even Senators for that matter, that have ran into the same situation. We are really going to push for some accountability.”
Smith said there were some issues with the data used by the state that was pointed out by SyncGlobal. Smith said several elected officials from the West Georgia area attended a meeting at the state level, “and we saw that there were some issues like really trying to parse down like what will it take to make sure that accountability for those that did get the award, and what as a state we can do to emerge further dollars. It is great when you have the federal government money coming in. However, we're really anxious, because we are not sure that the amount awarded will be enough to provide broadband our citizens in West Georgia specifically.
Smith said Don Parsons, who chairs the committee has been “a key ally to West Georgia” on this issue.
Budget issues for local colleges including, of course, West Georgia Technical College and the University of West Georgia is high on Smith’s list of priorities.
“We're really, really trying to make sure that our colleges University of West Georgia as well as West Georgia Technical College, the money that they have requested, I know from the University of West Georgia, we've come up short, but you can rest assured your delegation in the house and Senator [Mike] Dugan, we're all working in conjunction to make sure that West Georgia and the West Georgia Technical College campuses in our area, receive the adequate funding. That's really the other initiatives that are pushing hard for.”
Smith said he will also initiate legislation to prohibit landfills in the West Georgia area, even though that initiative is in litigation in Haralson County at the present time.
“That doesn't mean that we cannot still work to ensure that it never comes in Harralson County,” Smith said of the pending court case.
Smith said the landfill companies “have an army of lobbyists.”
“This will be a lifetime fight for me,” Smith said. “I am a conservationist in line with Teddy Roosevelt.”
