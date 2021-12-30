Earlier this year, the Smith Chapel Methodist Church was engulfed by flames, destroying the entire historic Bowdon church.
The church, founded in 1851 by Rev. John Thurman, was known for its annual Memorial Day event. The building destroyed was the third sanctuary to have stood on the site and was built in 1986, according to the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia website.
Carroll County fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office authorities said that they believe the fire was started intentionally.
Six County and Carrollton Fire Department fire trucks transported about 6,000 gallons of water to put out the raging flames.
The church cemetery, however, was undisturbed by the fire or gallons of water used by firefighters.
The flames were under control after about 30 minutes of fire units arriving on the scene, but could have been under control quicker if the church grounds had a source of water, authorities said.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
Authorities say the church building had no electricity or gas installed, and there were pristine weather conditions at the time of the incident, all factors the rule out an accidental fire.
The Georgia Arson Control Hotline offered a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for the arson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.