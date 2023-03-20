Judge Michael Hubbard and Nathaniel Smith

Judge Nathaniel Smith (Right) will be taking the place of Judge Michael Hubbard (Left) as the Chief Magistrate Judge for the Carroll County Magistrate Court

Carroll County appointed Nathaniel Smith as chief magistrate judge for the Carroll County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Smith is the managing attorney of the Law Offices of Nathaniel L. Smith P.C.

Trending Videos