Carroll County appointed Nathaniel Smith as chief magistrate judge for the Carroll County Magistrate Court on Friday.
Smith is the managing attorney of the Law Offices of Nathaniel L. Smith P.C.
In 2020 Smith was admitted to the practice and has worked as a Special Prosecutor for Carroll, Coweta, and Meriweather counties. Smith has also worked as the Assistant Public Defender for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, and Public Defender for the cities of Carrollton, Mount Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica. According to a release issued by Carroll County on Monday, Smith and his firm have served the citizens of Georgia in cases regarding family law, civil litigation, probate, and various real estate matters and transactions, business formation, and child advocacy. Smith has already served as the Judge Pro Tem for the Juvenile Court of Coweta County and as a Municipal Court Judge for Whitesburg.
Smith has also been a member of the Board of Directors for Carrollton Main Street, Community Action for Improvement, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Great Savior Baptist Church, and Healing Carroll County Families.
Smith is an alumnus of West Georgia College where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Smith moved to Oklahoma City University School of Law to complete his Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation, Smith enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an Intelligence Specialist. Smith has worked on assignments with the U.S. European Command Joint Analysis Center as an Analyst for Sub-Sahara Africa, a Tactical Briefer with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other agencies in the War on Drugs, and with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and other agencies in the War on Terrorism as an Analyst and Operations Officer.
“The Superior Court Judges of the Coweta Judicial Circuit are pleased to announce that Attorney Nathaniel Smith is appointed to be the Chief Magistrate Judge for the Carroll County Magistrate Court,” said Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson. “Judge Nathaniel Smith has demonstrated a strong work ethic, a dedication to public service, and a commitment to the highest ethical principles. We look forward to working with Judge Smith as he continues our Magistrate Court on a continuous path of improvement.”
Smith will be taking the place of Judge Michael Hubbard who was appointed the Carroll County State Court Judge in February by Governor Brian Kemp. Hubbard had served as the Carroll County Chief Magistrate Judge since May 2022.
