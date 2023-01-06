Heard County School System announced via social media Thursday night that former Central head football coach Darius Smiley will be taking over as Heard County High's weightlifting teacher as well as the football team’s offensive coordinator.
This move comes three weeks after Smiley announced he would be stepping away from Central’s football program.
"Sometimes things run their course and you have to move on," Smiley wrote in a Facebook post following the announcement. "I made a decision a few weeks ago to step down from a situation that was not good for me personally and I made the ultimate decision to do what was best for me and my family."
Smiley concluded, "I am beyond grateful to Coach Shane Lasseter and Rodney Kay for this opportunity."
The release from Heard County School System states that the Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Smiley and that the school, "had been looking to fill a weight training teacher position to help with the large number of students who want to enroll in a weight training course during the school day."
Heard County Superintendent Rodney Kay was quoted in the release, saying, "We are excited to have someone of Coach Smiley’s caliber join our staff and help lead our students. He will be a great addition to the OneBraveNation."
Smiley has spent the past six seasons as head football coach at Central, most recently leading the team to a 8-4 record including a 35-7 win over Madison County in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
According to the release, he also had stints as running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator at Central, as well as being a wide receivers coach at Riverdale Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga. and an offensive coordinator at Newnan High School.
In his playing years, Smiley was an standout quarterback at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fl. and later played both quarterback and wide receiver at Georgia Southern in college.
Heard County head football coach and Athletic Director Shane Lasseter was also quoted in the school system's release as saying, "Coach Smiley is someone that I have respected for many years and to have him come on board with us is such a blessing to our entire school system."
Lasseter continued, "I am extremely excited to coach with him, learn from him and to get him involved in our kids' lives. Our school and athletic programs are better today because he is here."
