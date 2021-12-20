Five local girls teams played last week in the SMI holiday basketball tournament with Villa Rica, Mt. Zion, Central, Temple and Bowdon all participated.
Cass and Pebblebrook also played in the event.
Carver was scheduled to play, but forfeited its games.
The Villa Rica Lady Lions lost Saturday in the SMI holiday tournament falling to Cass 65-54 in the event finals.
Cass led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats jumped out front 28-25 at the half.
Cass took control in the second half, out scoring the Lady Wildcats 40-26.
Villa Rica picked up tournament victories against Mt. Zion (61-51) and Bowdon (65-35).
Central beat Temple (54-22) for its tournament victory.
Temple picked up a tournament victory against Bowdon (38-27).
Mt. Zion picked up victories against Central (48-26), and a forfeit against Carver.
After the tournament Villa Rica reached the .500 mark and is 6-6 overall.
Central is 4-7 after tournament action, Mt. Zion is 10-2, Temple is 3-6 and Bowdon dropped to 1-9.
In boys’ action, Central, Temple, Bowdon, Villa Rica and Mt. Zion participated in the SMI tournament.
Teams from outside the country included KIPP Academy, Heirway and Harrison.
Villa Rica had a solid tournament beating Mt. Zion (100-41) and Heirway Christian (66-40).
The Wildcats only loss came in a 72-66 overtime decision to Harrison.
Villa Rica is 7-5 after the tournament.
KIPP won the tournament beating Harrison 49-48.
Central picked up two victories in the tournament, beating Temple (67-46), and Bowdon (82-57).
The Lions lost to KIPP Academy (66-49).
After the tournament Central fell to 6-3.
Full Temple results were not posted.
Bowdon, which went into the tournament undefeated, dropped to 9-2 after the tournament.
In addition to the loss to Central, the Red Devils also fell to Harrison (89-61).
Bowdon beat Mt. Zion (76-63) in the tournament.
Mt. Zion dropped to 4-6.
Harrison and KIPP set up their showdown in tournament finals with two victories in their first two games.
Harrison beat Villa Rica and Bowdon, while KIPP knocked off Heirway Christian and Central.
(Coaches are asked to email results from basketball games with scores and individual stats).
