The Computer Shoppe sits on the corner of Ross Avenue and U.S. 27 in Summerville. I’m letting the navy blue Toyota Highlander eat the blacktop about 15 miles south of there and jamming out to the chorus of Montgomery Gentry’s My Town, trying to make it before they roll up the sidewalks...
“Yeah, this is my town...Nah na na na na...”
Most people back home knew this building as the Old Hickory steak and potato joint, where you could get the best cut of prime beef this side of Snuffyville. It’s 4:30 on a Friday evening. I ring them up on my hands-free device.
“How late are y’all open?” I asked, while noting that the pavement changed its texture, indicating that I had crossed over into Chattooga County.
“We’re here ‘til 6:00,” said a voice as familiar to me as my Granny’s sausage gravy and biscuits.
“I’m surprising the owner, Bo. Haven’t seen him in a month of Sundays. We graduated high school together 30 years ago, if you can believe that?”
What happened next caused me to make a mess in my drawers.
“I know who you are,” the voice on the other end of the line exclaimed, gushing with confidence, “You’re Les and Wanda’s boy.”
Well, don’t that just butter your biscuit?
“This is Tressie,” she said. The tone of her voice gave me the impression she was wearing a grin wider than a country mile.
You see, Ms. Tressie’s dad and my paw-paw spent many a dog-day summer beneath a great oak under the hoods of F-150’s, S-10’s, and the like. Some of ‘em neighbors’; many their own. All to save a few bucks and help folks — including themselves — make ends meet.
Because that’s what you do in a small town.
“Ms. Tressie, don’t this just beat all! I’ll be in town in about a quarter till five. Don’t tell Bo. I want it to be a surprise.”
“Will do — can’t wait to see you!” Again, I heard her smile through the phone.
And, well, faster than you-know-what through a tin horn, I was welcomed into Summerville by a man waving a “Jesus is Lord” sign next to Dowdy Park on the right, and a Huddle House-turned used car lot on the left.
Our small town has changed — aesthetically speaking — since my high school years. Back then, you sidle up to the town’s mayor at that time and a tableful of war vets and local pastors at Jim’s Restaurant and feed your face and your soul. Mr. and Mrs. Richie would sell you a new pair of dress slacks at their downtown store for an Easter sunrise service the coming Sunday. And three bucks could buy you a half-dozen jiffy burgers at Super-D Five-and-Dime store’s lunch counter from Mr. Floyd with enough onions and grease to keep your cardiologist in business until the rapture.
No sucker punching, carjacking, or gun pulling to speak of. Just salt-of-the-earth folks running homegrown businesses.
I pulled into the parking lot of the Computer Shoppe. Ms. Tressie greeted me at the door with a big country hug. We tried to unpack the twenty-five years in twenty-five minutes.
“The Lord has been good to me — and to you!” said Ms. Tressie, and added, “Your mom and dad would be so proud of you!”
Seems the thought of those onion-saturated jiffy burgers had turned on the water spigot in both of my eyes.
Bo came in. He nearly fell out. Ms. Tressie was ready to get the smelling salts. We hugged and hugged. His kids, like mine, are almost grown. We both have two bad knees that clunk and knock about like bad shocks on a ‘75 Buick LaSabre.
And, of course, we talked about our small town and its people.
“Hey, you know that your uncle received the ‘Friend of the Community’ award a couple of weeks ago!” Bo slapped me on my shoulder and grinned.
“Yes,” Ms. Tressie followed up, “and he came through that neck surgery yesterday mighty fine, too. We have him on our prayer list at church.”
I believe the world could use more folks who still believe in Sunday meeting prayer lists.
You see, Summerville has their upcoming Friendship Festival, Buy a-Friend-Coffee Day, and Lunch-With-a-Friend Day. The aesthetics of our small town may have changed, but the folks, well, it goes without saying.
The folks here still take care of their own like they always have, but in a different way from some new, so-called country tune making its way in the charts.
“You need to come back for another visit soon,” Ms. Tressie told me. Bo echoed that sentiment, as I was leaving almost two hours later.
I waved goodbye and cranked the car. Montgomery Gentry picked up on Our Town where they left off:
“Hey, where I was born, where I was raised, where I keep all of
my yesterdays...”
And I’m thankful I tried all of that in a small town, where you have folks like Ms. Tressie, my friend Bo, Mr. and Mrs. Richie, Mr. Floyd, and my uncle.
Come to think of it, friends, maybe you can make the trip back to my small hometown next time and knock around with me. Me and ol’ Bo will show you around these parts. Maybe hang out at Jim’s or Bo’s computer joint. Make some new friends. Might even make your way on a prayer list one Sunday morning.
After all, you’ll see, as sure as eggs, nothing’ll beat trying all of that in our small town.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.