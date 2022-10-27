On Sunday, the last episode of the British TV show” Doctor Who” with actress Jodi Whitaker as The Doctor aired. It’s the longest running television show ever, and the new Doctor promises to keep the adventure going. As is the custom, BBC America hosts a Doctor Who marathon before the launch of a new season. In one of my favorite episodes the Doctor and her companions travel to Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 to meet Rosa Parks. They soon discover that a mysterious time traveler is trying to change history. “All it takes is one little nudge,” he says. The Doctor and friends must figure out how to ensure that Rosa Parks in on the bus on December 1, 1955, to secure her place in history.

As I was watching this fictionalized account, I thought how Rosa Parks started something so much bigger than her tired feet could have imagined. I thought how one little nudge gave her the courage to stay seated. One little nudge of a tired seamstress, too long denied her rights and dignity as a black woman, too often made to stand up, go to the rear, enter the other door, wait behind good white people. How many little nudges in how many people does it take to change history?

