On Sunday, the last episode of the British TV show” Doctor Who” with actress Jodi Whitaker as The Doctor aired. It’s the longest running television show ever, and the new Doctor promises to keep the adventure going. As is the custom, BBC America hosts a Doctor Who marathon before the launch of a new season. In one of my favorite episodes the Doctor and her companions travel to Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 to meet Rosa Parks. They soon discover that a mysterious time traveler is trying to change history. “All it takes is one little nudge,” he says. The Doctor and friends must figure out how to ensure that Rosa Parks in on the bus on December 1, 1955, to secure her place in history.
As I was watching this fictionalized account, I thought how Rosa Parks started something so much bigger than her tired feet could have imagined. I thought how one little nudge gave her the courage to stay seated. One little nudge of a tired seamstress, too long denied her rights and dignity as a black woman, too often made to stand up, go to the rear, enter the other door, wait behind good white people. How many little nudges in how many people does it take to change history?
As we near All Saints Day in the Christian calendar, I think Rosa Parks is one of the saints whose little nudge started something bigger than her. Her little nudge became a protest, a bus boycott by the black citizens of Montgomery. The Montgomery bus boycott needed a leader, and the new preacher in town, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., became that person. One little nudge started a boycott that launched a leader for a movement that changed history.
Rosa Parks was an ordinary person living an ordinary life. She did not set out to be the face of the Civil Rights movement. Saints are just people who sense the nudging of the Holy Spirit to do something that needs to be done. While some traditions canonize saints, in the Protestant world, we think of saints as those who are examples of faithful living for the rest of us. Many of us think of grandparents, teachers, community leaders, and neighbors who through their words and actions have shown us the love and grace of God. These ordinary saints respond to little nudges that create ripples of transformation.
There are the Mother Theresas who ironically become famous for their humble deeds. Praise God! There are also, in every community, people who start the little nudges of faith and justice and peace that make a difference. I think about people in our own community who started Open Hands, The Holy Spirit Shelter, Manna House, and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Every week volunteers show up to keep these and other ministries going. They respond to the little nudges that call us as Christians to feed the hungry and provide shelter for those without a home. In return, they create little nudges of hope and healing that allow the Kingdom of God to become more of a present reality. In classic Doctor Who fashion, these little nudges are the stuff that change history.
Any of us can become ordinary saints if we are attentive to the little nudges in our lives. When something nudges you to reach out to a friend who is going through a difficult time, do you respond? When the local school asks for mentors for children do you answer? When you witness an injustice do you speak up? These are the smallest of nudges toward human kindness that can lead us to take up the bigger nudges that lead toward justice and peace. Saints heed the little nudges of the Holy Spirit that move the world toward becoming the beloved community.
At the end of the episode, The Doctor reminds her companions that Rosa Parks changed the world. Then she opens the door to the TARDIS (her ship), to show them asteroid 284996 discovered on June 9, 2010, and named for Rosa Parks. One small nudge can change the universe!
