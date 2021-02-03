Less than two weeks remain for voters to register for the March 16 referendum that will decide whether the special purpose local option sales tax will continue.
While no tax is ever popular with voters, the SPLOST tax has been continually renewed in Carroll County since it was first levied in 1987. That’s because the 1% added to virtually all retail purchases pays for a host of projects that help the communities. In Villa Rica, that includes projects for roads, parks, and public safety.
That is one reason supporters of these types of taxes call them the “fairest tax,” because it applies to everyone, not just property owners.
The revenue raised by the SPLOST comes from everyone who makes a purchase in Carroll County, including those non-residents who stop by Villa Rica while traveling along Interstate 20. If the county had to replicate the revenue collected through SPLOST by raising property taxes, county officials estimate the millage rate would have to be raised by 6.13 mills annually – the equivalent of an increase of 36.78 mills over the full term of the six-year sales tax.
The last day to register to vote for continuing the SPLOST is Feb. 16. Early voting will be Feb. 22 through March 12, Mondays through Fridays, at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St., Carrollton. Beginning March 8, voters will also be able to cast early ballots at Powell Park Art Center, 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica.
Although voters have approved the SPLOST each time it has come up for renewal, that fact hasn’t alleviated the worries of local officials as election day draws near.
The referendum had originally been set for the Nov. 3 general election, but for a variety of reasons the county commissioners postponed the vote until March. This now means that the current SPLOST will end at about the same time of the referendum. If the vote fails, the issue will have to wait a year before being put on the ballot again — and that is a prospect that makes officials nervous.
At the Dec. 8 City Council meeting, Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber laid out the stakes for the city should the referendum fail.
“This is a big deal,” he told council members. “That money represents $9 million over six years, which, for us to reduce our spending by $1.5 million a year, to replace that in the general fund would require us to cut the general fund spending by more than 10%.”
Villa Rica is in the enviable position of benefitting from two SPLOSTS, the one in Carroll County and one in Douglas. But the revenue collected in Carroll County can only be spent on projects on that side of the border and the same for the Douglas County SPLOST revenue.
The city has had recent experience in doing without SPLOST revenue. From 2010 until 2016, all the SPLOST dollars generated in Douglas County was spent on a new jail complex. That means that until four years ago, Villa Rica had no revenue to spend on the 40% of the city that lies east of the Carroll County line.
It is estimated that the continuation of the six-year SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll and its cities, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said. The tax is collected by the county and distributed to the cities based on a formula derived from the city’s population and services, like fire protection, that are shared between the county and city governments.
SPLOST dollars can only pay for capital projects, items that may not make headlines but which are nonetheless considered important to add to the amenities that city residents enjoy.
For example, at next week’s Villa Rica City Council meeting on Feb. 9, council members are scheduled to consider buying a metal shelter for the splash pad at Gold Dust Park. It’s a small project, yet a relatively expensive one that will cost around $18,500. But the money will come from the current Carroll County SPLOST, not the city’s general fund which pays for, among other things, police protection.
Barber said by email this week that the city has tentative plans on how it will spend the $9 million it expects to collect during the six-year SPLOST, putting the revenue into four categories of projects: transportation, recreation, economic development, and public safety.
He said the city tries to spend $500,000 of SPLOST revenue each year on road resurfacing projects. Over six years, that’s $3 million in resources the city doesn’t have to find elsewhere.
One of the main transportation issues the city is currently facing is Punkintown Road, which passes through the fastest growing sections of town. The road was not designed for the heavy amount of traffic it carries; it fact, it has no engineered base at all. It is, as Barber told the city council recently, only “dirt and a top coat” of asphalt that has never been milled or evened, only patched with successive resurfacing.
The road must be repaired, but the money to do so would cost millions. That’s why Barber said this week the city hopes to get the $4 million it needs from the general obligation bond that the county will seek if the SPLOST referendum passes. The bond, which will be repaid with SPLOST revenues, will enable such projects to begin immediately, protecting against inflationary increases in construction costs.
The rest of the city’s share of SPLOST revenue is earmarked for such things as funding a master plan for Gold Dust Park, as well as one for Powell Park. And considerable work must be done to repair drainage issues at the VPlex ball fields, where the city’s recreation department teams play.
The city is also looking for land on which to build a second industrial park, a project that Barber has said is needed to raise the city’s tax digest so that vital infrastructure projects can be funded. And the city plans to set some SPLOST revenue aside to support the capital needs of the police department should the economy head south and force the city to dip too far into its general fund.
Without the SPLOST revenue, such work would have to either be canceled or funded entirely through property tax revenues.
