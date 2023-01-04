Toronto, Canada Rock band Sloan released their thirteenth album, “Steady”, on October 21, 2022. It is my favorite album they have produced in the last decade, and it came out exactly 30 years after the group’s debut, 1992’s “Smeared”. The four principal band members in Sloan are Jay Ferguson, Chris Murphy, Patrick Pentland, and Andrew Scott. They have all performed on each album they have made, though their live keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Gregory Macdonald does perform on “Steady”. In a live setting, Scott, the band’s primary drummer, will play guitar and sing while Murphy, the main bassist, will play the drums. During that change up, Ferguson will take up the bass guitar. Pentland is the only member to stick to his role as lead guitarist. All the band members write and sing lead vocals on their songs. Their styles are complimentary but just different enough to make their records uniquely entertaining listens.

At their peak in popularity, Sloan was a top-selling act in Canada, winning a Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, for their 1996 album, “One Chord To Another”. It was that album, their third, that I first heard from the band not long after it was released. During its creation, two thirds of the group lived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while Scott began university classes in Toronto. The whole album had his drums recorded on a four-track cassette recorder. These were then transferred to professional quality tape in a proper recording studio, giving the album a boxy, nostalgic feel resembling the sound of British Invasion bands of the 1960s. It also built up the band’s fanbase, and the album is still regarded as one of their best.

Trending Videos