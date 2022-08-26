Just one point decided it at Bremen High School on Friday, as the Haralson County Rebels snuck by with a 15-14 win thanks to a mishandled punt snap and a Kael Whiddon two-point conversion.

The Rebels’ first drive belonged to senior Whiddon and junior Haldyn Williams. Whiddon started the drive with a 30-yard kickoff return, and he kept the Rebels alive on a fourth down near midfield.

