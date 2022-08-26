Just one point decided it at Bremen High School on Friday, as the Haralson County Rebels snuck by with a 15-14 win thanks to a mishandled punt snap and a Kael Whiddon two-point conversion.
The Rebels’ first drive belonged to senior Whiddon and junior Haldyn Williams. Whiddon started the drive with a 30-yard kickoff return, and he kept the Rebels alive on a fourth down near midfield.
The drive was a classic showing of Peavey’s Rebels, grinding down the field with short gains and some drive-saving runs by Williams and Holden Davis.
A seven-yard rushing TD for Caden Hughes up the middle gave the Rebels a 7-0 lead with just 21.3 seconds left in the first quarter.
But as soon as the Rebels were on top, Bremen’s Owen Millians had a big return that set the Blue Devils up on the Haralson 47 yard line.
Aided by a two big runs by Trent McPherson and a key fourth down conversion run by Aiden Price, the Blue Devils evened things back up with a five-yard TD by Parr Folsom.
That would be the last score of the first half, despite some back-and-forth action and a blocked 49-yard field goal attempt by Bremen’s Wyatt Mathis-Kline with less than two seconds left in the half.
Bremen received the second half kickoff and took the ensuing drive for the go-ahead touchdown. Cayden Sweatt had two big third-down conversions, and Folsom capped it off with 47-yard touchdown streaking down the home sideline.
It was a Williams fumbled snap that made the difference in the third quarter. Following Bremen’s scoring drive, the Rebels found themselves in scoring position inside the red zone, but on second down and eight, Haralson quarterback Williams mishandled a snap and Bremen’s A.J. Sanders recovered.
The Rebel defense would recover, however, forcing a punt on the resulting Bremen drive, getting the ball back with roughly 10 minutes to go in the game.
Later in the fourth quarter, it was a mishandled snap by Bremen punter Mathis-Kline and a recovery by Michael Hyatt that would practically give the Rebels the game, setting the Rebels up on the Blue Devil 20-yard line.
The Rebels ran three straight counter runs to Davis and Whiddon, the last of which Whiddon dove over the visitor-side pylon to make it 14-13 Bremen.
Haralson County elected to go for the win, running another counter to Whiddon on the two-point conversion to go up 15-14.
But there was still 2:37 on the clock for the Blue Devils to come back.
They needed a field goal, and after being forced into a fourth and two, the Blue Devils chose to try a 41-yard attempt, a kick that wobbled and fell well short with pressure up the middle for the Rebels.
And that would seal the game. Rebels 15, Blue Devils 14.
