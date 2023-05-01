Skip Ordway, affectionately known as “Bampa”, age 74 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born January 27, 1949 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Clarence Ordway and the late Helian Leggins Ordway.
Mr. Ordway was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during Vietnam, and worked as a Boiler Turban Operator for over thirty years with the Southern Company. He enjoyed serving others at Carrollton Manor, Open Hands, Local Shelters and THC. A longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, he served in numerous ministries; including the Wheelchair Ministry, being a greeter, serving in the Nursery and Wednesday night dinners. He truly had a servant’s heart and was always willing to assist those in the community with transportation needs. Walking his dog, spending time with his grandkids and stopping for ice cream were some of his most favorite things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Morgan; and brother-in-law, Robert Crowley.
Skip leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy & Kerry Grizzard; grandchildren: Keely Grizzard, Kendall Grizzard, and Karson Grizzard; sister, Linda Crowley; best friend of 50 years, Sandy Daniell (Tabitha & Spencer); nieces and nephews: Bob & Theresa Crowley, Barry & Cindy Crowley, Kelly Alvarez, Clyde & Kathy Morgan, David & Linda Morgan and Daniel & Jamie Morgan; and his furry friend, Cory.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 1, 2023 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Wally Dedman and Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Don Sharp, Jimmy Tuggle, Spencer Daniell, Jack Gilbert, Sonny Bornstein and Kelvin Graham. Members of his Sunday School Class will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Monday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place in Massachusetts at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to continue Skip’s legacy of community service. Contributions may be made by clicking the "Donate Now" Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
