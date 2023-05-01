Skip Ordway

Skip Ordway, affectionately known as “Bampa”, age 74 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born January 27, 1949 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Clarence Ordway and the late Helian Leggins Ordway.

Mr. Ordway was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during Vietnam, and worked as a Boiler Turban Operator for over thirty years with the Southern Company. He enjoyed serving others at Carrollton Manor, Open Hands, Local Shelters and THC. A longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, he served in numerous ministries; including the Wheelchair Ministry, being a greeter, serving in the Nursery and Wednesday night dinners. He truly had a servant’s heart and was always willing to assist those in the community with transportation needs. Walking his dog, spending time with his grandkids and stopping for ice cream were some of his most favorite things.

