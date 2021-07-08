Special to The Times-Georgian
Six rising seniors from west Georgia recently participated in Georgia’s American Legion Boys State, where they learned first-hand how government works.
The annual week-long camp is designed to help young men learn the structure of city, county, and state governments by creating a fictitious 51st state, according to Steve Fuller of Carrollton American Legion Post 143, which sponsored the students from three area schools.
The camp was held in mid-June at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia. The American Legion hosts a similar program for young women.
The students sponsored to attend Boys State were Tobey Barden, John-Everette Jackson, Corey.J. Daniel, and Jackson Edwards, all from Carrollton High School; along with Ethan Barr of Central High School and Timothy Lowery of Bremen High School.
Fuller, who was counselor for the group, explained that upon arrival at the camp, the 158 boys were randomly assigned to three fictitious “counties” named after Georgia’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence. Each of those counties contained four “cities’ named after famous Georgians.
The young men were then divided into two fictitious political parties, the Nationalists and the Federalists.
From that start, the young men first begin to organize a city government, running for civic positions such as mayor and councilmen, then choosing other civic leaders such as a police chief.
The young men then organize county governments and then elect those who would govern the fictitious state, holding the posts of governor, lieutenant governor and others. Just as in real life, these state elections are based on party primaries and involve party conventions.
American Legion Boys State is considered to be among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students.
Legion posts select high school juniors to attend the program. A sponsoring post, a local business or another community-based organization generally pays expenses. Boys State programs exist in all Legion departments in the U.S., except for the state of Hawaii.
