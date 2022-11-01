WGTC graduates six students from Lineman Apprentice Program

West Georgia Technical College's Lineman Apprentice Program recently graduated six students from its 4-week training program. The next Apprentice Lineman Program are scheduled for January and April 2023

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Six students recently graduated from West Georgia Technical College’s (WGTC) Lineman Apprentice Program, a common-credit workforce training program offered by the college’s Economic Development Division.

Adam Bailey of Rockmart; Korbin Cauthen of Tallapoosa,; Isaiah Gray of Ephesus; Ethan Presnal of Bremen; Brandon Smith of Bremen; and Jake Smith of Wedowee, AL completed the 4-week training program on Oct. 28.

