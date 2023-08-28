Coaches Box Georgia released their top-ten softball coaches poll rankings from each GHSA classification on Monday, and six different local teams made the top ten in their respective classifications.
Heard County remains the highest-ranked team in the Times-Georgian coverage area, coming in at number two in class A-DI, just behind Prince Avenue Christian.
Bowdon, Bremen and Central were in a three-way tie for the second-highest area ranking this week, ranked number four in their respective classes.
Villa Rica continues to frequent the rankings, this week at number five in class 5A, and Haralson County moved up one spot from last week, in at number nine in class 2A.
Heard County (6-4) is a three-time defending state championship team that returns their top two pitchers from last season, so their recent losses to teams in higher classifications, like Thursday’s extra-inning loss to Carrollton, has yet to truly affect their top-two standing in A-DI.
Bremen is now 7-1 on the season, their only loss being by one run to the aforementioned Heard County earlier in the season. They also recently returned a key piece of their starting lineup, as leadoff hitter Ava Coggins returned from an injury. The Blue Devils are 3-0 in region play but they have a tough test coming up next Thursday, Sept. 7, on the road against the third-ranked team in 3A, Gordon Lee.
Bowdon (5-4) dropped two tough losses to Pepperell and Temple last week, but a 6-0 shutout over Haralson County earlier in the week no doubt helped them maintain a spot in the top ten in A-DII. Bowdon will not start region play until Sept. 14 at home against Mount Zion.
Central (4-5, 0-2) had a difficult start to region play last week, dropping two games to the Heritage Generals, 3-0 on the road on Tuesday and 4-3 at home Thursday, thus their slight drop in the 4A poll. The Lady Lions will have a chance to get back on the right track at home against Cedartown this Tuesday, August 29.
Villa Rica (6-1-1, 5-0) continued their region-play tear last week, including defeating Chapel Hill 11-0 on Thursday, a team that was previously in second place in the region. The Wildcats will travel to Heard County for a cross-area rumble this Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Haralson County (5-2-1, 3-1) dropped a 5-0 loss to now sixth-ranked Rockmart in region play last Tuesday, but they closed out the week with a 9-2 win over Fannin County to maintain second place in the region move up a spot in the 2A poll.
