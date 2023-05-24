Region 7-4A released their All-Region honors this past week, and six Central Lions made the cut, including three first-team selections, one second-team selection, and two honorable mentions.

Walker Altman started out the first teamers, being chosen for his play both as an outfielder and as a pitcher. Joe Cooney was chosen as a first-team outfielder and Brandon Musick was selected as an infielder.

Trending Videos