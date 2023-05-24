Region 7-4A released their All-Region honors this past week, and six Central Lions made the cut, including three first-team selections, one second-team selection, and two honorable mentions.
Walker Altman started out the first teamers, being chosen for his play both as an outfielder and as a pitcher. Joe Cooney was chosen as a first-team outfielder and Brandon Musick was selected as an infielder.
"Walker Altman was without a doubt the heartbeat of the Central Lions this year," head coach Riley Presnell said. "He did everything we asked of him and more. I am very proud of the player and person [he] has become."
Presnell continued regarding his other first-team selects, saying, "Joe Cooney is a very gritty and determined player. He plays 100% every time, all the time. Joe really has a feel for swinging the bat."
"Brandon had a really good year for us as well," Presnell said. "He led our team in RBIs and runs scored this year from the leadoff spot, while playing a good shortstop. We expect big things from [him] in the future."
On the second team list, junior infielder Maxx Williamson was Central's only pick for his play at the plate and in the middle infield.
"Williamson really had a good region run and got hot at the right time for us this year," Presnell said, "Maxx did a good job working up the middle with Brandon Musick and we expect big things to come from him next year holding down the middle infield for us."
As for the honorable mentions, senior Hayden Manson and sophomore Korbin Dietrich rounded out the list for Central.
"Dietrich has a lot of the intangibles you like to see out of guys," Presnell stated. "He is a big bodied kid, has some pop at the plate and can give us a lot of quality innings on the mound. I expect the future to only get brighter for Korbin Dietrich as a Central Lion."
As for the senior Manson, it was an interesting last season with the Lions, but according to Presnell, it seems he went out on a high note.
"Manson was a big utility guy for us this year," the coach said. "He played multiple defensive positions for us, but ultimately cemented himself in part of our pitching rotation and threw some really quality innings for us. He was also a great teammate who led by example."
Several Central baseball players have signed their letters of intent to play baseball at the next level this season, including Altman and Cooney, as well as Sam Turner who did not make the All-Region cut, and Presnell looks to keep that going into his second year as head coach.
"We love watching our guys go on and play at the next level, if that is their desire. We preach to our guys about the commitment and work ethic it takes to go on to the collegiate level," Presnell said.
"In the future, we expect to maintain good relationships with college coaches around the area and give honest feedback about our guys here at Central that we believe can play at their level. We will always pick up the phone for our guys who want it and show they deserve it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.