Six Carroll County Schools high school students have been selected to attend Georgia's Governor's Honors Program this summer, a record number for the district. A seventh student was chosen as an alternate.
Central High School's Makalya Parson, and LeAnna Cheek of Temple High School were both selected in the field of music.
Four students from Villa Rica High School were chosen to participate in the prestigious statewide academic program, including Kalaya Williams in the fields of agricultural research, biotechnology, and science; Libby Hartley communicative arts; Will Dayvolt in music; and Zarrian Bowen in visual arts. A
Also from Villa Rica High School, Papa Aye-Addo was selected as an alternate.
"We are very proud of these students! The Governor's Honors process is not only very lengthy but also very competitive statewide,” Director of High Schools and Middle Schools Dr. Travis Thomas said.
“These students began this journey at the start of the school year, and their preparation and attention to detail certainly paid off,” Thomas noted.
GHP, a four-week residential summer enrichment program that will be held June 18 - July 15 on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. is for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.
Students who attend public, private, and home schools are eligible for nomination in one of 20 subject areas.The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
Georgia's Governor's Honors Program is the second oldest program of its kind in the country.
