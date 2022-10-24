Thirty seven years in the family and it keeps going.
Jim Carter and his daughter, Susan Hirvela, currently own Sit ‘n Sleep located at 111 Lake Carroll Boulevard together. Carter has served the Carrollton community for 37 years after finding the company with Delores Patterson Carter in 1985.
The Carters graduated from Carrollton High School in 1967 and later graduated from the University of Georgia. Jim moved to Carrollton as a junior in high school while Delores was born there. Out of college, Jim sold mattresses and hide-a-bed sofas to furniture dealers for Simmons, Jamison and Serta for over 11 years.
“Jim sold mattresses wholesale and they always dreamed of opening up their own store and were finally ready in 1985,” Hirvela said.
According to the Sit ‘n Sleep website, Jim believed that a furniture store specializing in mattresses, recliners, and sleeper sofas would flourish in Carrollton. The Carters started in the old White’s Auto building owned by Clyde Cook at the time. Some of Sit ‘n Sleep’s biggest vendors are La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel and Heritage Sleep Concepts out of Rome.
“We sell recliners, sofas, reclining sofas and mattresses. We have a big selection of lift chairs.
We also have occasional tables, art and lamps,” Hirvela said.
Hirvela was in junior high when her family moved back to Carrollton. Hirvela and her husband, George, moved to Carrollton in 2001 and she worked part-time in the store while her kids were younger. When the store first opened, the Carters performed all functions of the business with the help of college students to deliver, but would often have to deliver themselves.
Hirvela and Zac would help with deliveries on Saturdays, but the Carters would provide the college students with a quarter so they could call on a payphone and see if they needed to come to work.
“We both love living in Carrollton. Our customers are our friends. We know so many people from Delores’ childhood and high school friends. You spend everyday on your bed and in your recliner and we truly want you to be comfortable and happy with your purchase. We also service what we sell. This has been really important with the lift chairs. We have had some great delivery associates over the years, usually from West Georgia Tech and UWG,” Hirvela said.
The family lost Delores in 2013 which was described as a “huge loss.” After this, Hirvela stepped up to take on all of the accounting and taxes that Delores had been doing on top of ordering and selling.
“Jim made Susan co-owner of the business as we figured out how to live without her. She was the backbone of the store and our family. Delores’ mother and father ran Patterson's TV and Radio on Longview Street which operated for 60 years,” Hirvela said.
Aside from Sit ‘n Sleep, Jim has been a Kiwanian for 37 years. He is Kiwanis Foundation treasurer and the treasurer of Carrollton Presbyterian Church. He also serves on the board of the Salvation Army. Jim has taken a big step back from the day to day running of the store but pops in all the time, according to Hirvela. She is taking the lead for the future with the help of store manager, Cody Cash, and a great team of salespeople.
“Jim is devoting more time to give back to the community which has generously supported us for 37 years,” Hirvela said.
