Sister Hazel to perform at The Mill on Saturday

After a year without summer concerts in Villa Rica, it’s time for a little music in the air.
The city’s concert series returns on Saturday, June 12, when Sister Hazel takes the stage at The Mill Amphitheater at 106 Temple Street. The show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. The concert is free, but reserved seating close to the stage can be had through the Freshtix website.
Sister Hazel is a group from Gainesville, Florida, that Performing Songwriter Magazine has called one of the top 100 most influential independent performers of the last 15 years. In 1997, their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts and took their album to platinum status. The group’s music is an interesting blend of alternative and country; in fact, they have recorded four back-to-back Billboard Top Country charting albums.
Other summer concerts have been scheduled for July 24, August 7, and September 10 but no details have been released.
Although the city has scheduled pop-up concerts at the amphitheater, this is the first scheduled band performance to take place at the venue since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic. There will be a beer and wine concession at The Mill, which will be held rain or shine.
As of Wednesday, the forecast for Saturday is for a 36% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high is forecast to be 84 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low of 67 degrees.
