Carrollton’s Amp Concert Series rolls on with alternative rockers Sister Hazel, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.
The popular band, named for Sister Hazel Williams who ran a homeless shelter in the group’s native Gainesville, Fla., blends jangle pop and folk, classic and southern rock.
Sister Hazel released its self-titled debut album in 1994. Their second album, 1997’s “Somewhere More Familiar,” featured the Billboard Hot 100 single, “All For You ,” which remains their signature song.
The band has had music featured in several movies, including “Major League: Back to the Minors,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Clay Pigeons,” “Bedazzled” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Their song, “Where Do You Go,” was featured on the TV show, Scrubs.
The group consists of Ken Block (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Jett Beres (bass, harmony vocals), Andrew Copeland (rhythm guitar, vocals, keyboards), Ryan Newell (lead and slide guitar, harmony vocals) and Mark Trojanowski (drums).
Singer/songwriter Sophie Gault, whose music combines the amplified Americana and rootsy folk of influences like Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, John Mayer and the Rolling Stones, will open the show.
Saturday’s event is sponsored by Scott Evans Nissan and Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram.
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
What: Sister Hazel / Sophie Gault
Where: The Amp at Adamson Square
— Special to the Times-Georgian
