When you’re lonely, I wish you love. When you’re down, I wish you joy. When you’re troubled, I wish you peace. When things are complicated, I wish you peace. When things are chaotic, I wish you inner silence. When things look empty, I wish you hope. But most of all, I pray that God bless you.
Instead of judging someone by their past, stand by them as they repair their future. A lot of walking away will do your life good. Walk away from arguments that lead you to anger and nowhere. Walk away from people who deliberately put you down. Walk away from the practice of pleasing people who choose to never see your worth. Walk away from any thought that undermines your peace of mind. Walk away from judgmental people; they do not know the struggle you are facing and what you have been through. Walk away from mistakes and fears, they do not determine your fate. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier your life will be.
Trust your hard work, it’s unlocking doors that you can’t see yet. Should you ever find yourself the target of other people’s bitterness, smallness, and insecurities, remember, it could be worse, you could be them. Behind every strong person there is a story that gave them two choices — sink or swim.
Your mind is a magnet. If you think blessings, you attract blessings. If you think problems, you attract problems. Always cultivate good thoughts and always remain positive and optimistic. Some of your best days of your life haven’t happened yet. Just relax and keep going. One day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted, so do it now.
There are four things you can’t get back, the stone after it’s thrown, the word after it’s said, the occasion after it’s missed, and the time after it’s gone. Never forget where you’ve been. Never lose sight of where you’re going. And never take for granted the people who travel the journey with you.
