When you’re lonely, I wish you love. When you’re down, I wish you joy. When you’re troubled, I wish you peace. When things are complicated, I wish you peace. When things are chaotic, I wish you inner silence. When things look empty, I wish you hope. But most of all, I pray that God bless you.

Instead of judging someone by their past, stand by them as they repair their future. A lot of walking away will do your life good. Walk away from arguments that lead you to anger and nowhere. Walk away from people who deliberately put you down. Walk away from the practice of pleasing people who choose to never see your worth. Walk away from any thought that undermines your peace of mind. Walk away from judgmental people; they do not know the struggle you are facing and what you have been through. Walk away from mistakes and fears, they do not determine your fate. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier your life will be.

Trending Videos