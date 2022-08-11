Starting Thursday, the University of West Georgia Department of Athletics has made UWG Football single-game tickets available for the 2022 season. Secure the best seats during the 14th season at RA-LIN Field in University Stadium by purchasing your tickets for the upcoming season.
Fans have the opportunity to watch the Wolves on RA-LIN Field five times this season, including two of the most anticipated games of the year in Division II college football as the West Florida Argonauts (Oct. 8) and Valdosta State Blazers (Oct. 22) comes to town in the 2022 season.
UWG kicks off Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday night, September 1 against Carson-Newman. The Wolves and the Eagles will be meeting for the first time on RA-LIN Field.
Individual single-game tickets at University Stadium start as low as $10 for general admission with options available up to $20 in the reserved chairback section.
Season tickets for the 2022 UWG Football season are still available for $75. Season tickets feature all five home games and provide the most cost-effective way for fans to attend games during the 14th season at University Stadium.
New for this season, UWG Athletics has partnered with Hometown ticketing and tickets can be purchased at the above link or on the Hometown Fan App. It is recommended fans download the app as purchased tickets will be accessible in the app.
UWG Students are afforded one free ticket to the school home game. Students will use their 917 number as a promo code at uwgathletics.com/tickets to secure their ticket to each home game. The easiest way to secure student tickets is to download the Hometown Fan App, available on any App Store.
General admission tickets will be available for UWG Faculty & Staff for the 2022 season for $5. To take advantage of the 50% off for UWG Fac/Staff, simply login to the Hometown Fan App or visit uwgathletics.com/tickets, then enter your 917 number as the promo code. There are no limits to the number of available tickets at the discounted price, but the discount will be available only for general admission.
2022 UWG Gameday Experience Tailgating
The UWG Center for Student Involvement and Inclusion has prepared a fantastic experience for students on The Hill for the 2022 season. In addition, students, student organizations, on-campus groups, and alumni will again be able to reserve spaces on the Wolf Walk as well as in the Wolves Tailgate Lot (formerly the baseball lot).
This year on The Hill, each game will feature a giant screen for game watching approximately three hours prior to the UWG Kickoff. In addition, CSII has secured a DJ for each home game and will have free food and activities for the general student population. Groups will be able to set up their tents on The Hill, but reservations will not be taken. To guarantee a tailgate spot, groups will need to reserve a spot on the Wolf Walk or the Wolves Tailgate Lot.
Wolf Walk and Wolves Tailgate Lot
Groups and/or individuals will be able to reserve spots in these areas through the Tailgate Reservation form. This year, a separate reservation form for each game will be available three weeks prior to the game. Groups will have the ability to reserve their spot up until three (3) days prior to the game.
Reservations will be taken this year for the Wolf Walk and the Wolves Tailgate Lot. The Hill will be for general student tailgating with food, fun activities, and games. Spaces will be available on The Hill for student groups, but the best way to make sure your spot is reserved is through the Wolf Walk and Wolves Tailgate Lot.
To reserve your spot for the Wolf Walk and The Hill, the tailgating reservation form will be available three weeks prior to the game and will be available until thee days before the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.