UWG FB Tackle

UWG Football single-game tickets went on sale starting on Thursday. 

 Photo by Jared Boggus

Starting Thursday, the University of West Georgia Department of Athletics has made UWG Football single-game tickets available for the 2022 season. Secure the best seats during the 14th season at RA-LIN Field in University Stadium by purchasing your tickets for the upcoming season.

Fans have the opportunity to watch the Wolves on RA-LIN Field five times this season, including two of the most anticipated games of the year in Division II college football as the West Florida Argonauts (Oct. 8) and Valdosta State Blazers (Oct. 22) comes to town in the 2022 season.

