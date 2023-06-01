Did you know that the brain uses different areas for speaking and singing? The left side of our brain is where language and sequencing happen. It’s the side of logic, mathematics, and linear thinking. Singing and rhythm arise in the right side of our brain, often thought of as the creative, artistic side. Imagination and intuition work through the right side. The science is a bit more complex, but we know that speech impediments often disappear during singing. Country singer Mel Tillis, who developed a stutter as a child after a bout with malaria, discovered his voice was smooth and reliable when he sang. Something happens when we sing that heals and allows communication despite obstacles on the left side.

My own experience with people with dementia shows that while they may have difficulty communicating with or remembering their loved ones, they can often sing all the verses of a familiar hymn. The part of the brain that produces music seems to remain intact far longer than the parts responsible for logic and sequence. Most of us memorize words to songs far more easily than we memorize a speech without music. When memory fades, singing creates a way to connect to the world and those we love.

