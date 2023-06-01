Did you know that the brain uses different areas for speaking and singing? The left side of our brain is where language and sequencing happen. It’s the side of logic, mathematics, and linear thinking. Singing and rhythm arise in the right side of our brain, often thought of as the creative, artistic side. Imagination and intuition work through the right side. The science is a bit more complex, but we know that speech impediments often disappear during singing. Country singer Mel Tillis, who developed a stutter as a child after a bout with malaria, discovered his voice was smooth and reliable when he sang. Something happens when we sing that heals and allows communication despite obstacles on the left side.
My own experience with people with dementia shows that while they may have difficulty communicating with or remembering their loved ones, they can often sing all the verses of a familiar hymn. The part of the brain that produces music seems to remain intact far longer than the parts responsible for logic and sequence. Most of us memorize words to songs far more easily than we memorize a speech without music. When memory fades, singing creates a way to connect to the world and those we love.
I remember Hettie, a church member who had been in a nursing home for over ten years. When I met her, she could barely communicate. She did not know her husband, though he faithfully visited her every day. She was confined to her bed. I learned that she used to sing in the church choir, so one day, I decided to try a little experiment. I started singing “Amazing Grace.” Hettie opened her eyes, a spark of recognition showing through. Then her lips started moving, just a whisper at first, and then with more volume. She sang, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me.” We sang through the first verse and then the second verse, and she just kept singing. When I told some of the church members about her, they said, “Hettie knew all the verses to all the hymns. Just ask her to sing something and listen.” On the next visit, I said, “Ms. Hettie, sing ‘When the roll is called up yonder.’ ” I had brought my Cokesbury hymnal with me for the words. She didn’t need the hymnal. It was all in her head . . . and in her heart and soul.
I learned from a bed-bound child of God with advanced Alzheimer’s disease that the music of our soul is not forgotten. Hettie had been singing the songs of the church since she was a child, and at 95, she remembered every word she had ever sung. Alzheimer’s had robbed her of her memory, her speech, her mobility, and even her connection with her family. But she still had a connection to her faith through singing. She still had a connection to God through the hymns she had sung in praise throughout her life.
Singing with Ms. Hettie, I formed a profound connection with a parishioner who would never remember my name or my face, but who would recognize my voice when we started singing. Her face would light up with joy as I started singing, “When we all get to heaven . . . .”
God gave us the gift of music and singing for praise and worship because even when we forget many other things, we can still offer our praise through song and be connected to those we love. From the first lullabies we hear as infants, to the hymns and songs of worship, to the blessing of “Amazing Grace” sung at so many funerals, God is with us in our songs. Keep singing!
More information about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can be found through the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
