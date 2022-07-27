“Hallelujah,” the classic hymn written and originally performed by gravel-voiced musician/poet Leonard Cohen, is one of the most beloved – yet misunderstood – songs of the 20th century. Debuting on an album so obscure that it wasn’t released in the U.S. until later in the artist’s career, the recognition of “Hallelujah” skyrocketed over the last three decades thanks to iconic covers by John Cale and Jeff Buckley. From there, it quickly turned into the sad song that practically every movie and television show weaponized to make viewers cry, oversaturating the pop culture landscape until it became a walking cliché.

That’s not Cohen’s fault – or the song’s, for that matter. “Hallelujah” remains a haunting melody, examining the sacred and secular interpretations of the titular exclamation. It’s ripe for lyrical analysis and the history of its creation is fascinating. Several years ago, I taught Alan Light’s compelling book, “The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of ‘Hallelujah’” in my college English classes. It was a terrific way to show my first-year students how rewarding it can be to look beyond the surface level of songs and find their deeper meanings.

