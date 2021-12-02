A long time ago, I sang in my first Christmas choir. I was all of five years old and had a solo at the end of the church Christmas pageant. I don’t remember much, except that I sat on the steps of the chancel and sang the closing line of a song from The Sound of Music. “The sun has gone to bed and so must I.” Then I stretched as far as my little arms would go, gave a big yawn, and lay down in pretend sleep as the rest of the choir bid everyone “So long, farewell.”
Even as a pastor, I love to sing in the church choir. I have a naturally pleasant voice and enough training and experience to appreciate the hard work church choirs put in week in and week out. Choirs lead the congregation in offering their praises to God, and for that privilege and responsibility, we show up every Wednesday to rehearse a new piece to sing on Sunday. While our singing is often imperfect, the faith that comes through our singing is genuine and true.
St. Augustine purportedly said, “The one who sings prays twice.” Though there is some doubt about the origin of this phrase, its meaning continues to inspire us to sing. Singing imbues our prayers with power, opening our bodies, minds, hearts and souls to the fullness of God’s grace. Humans are unique among primates with our ability to modulate the pitch of our voice to convey linguistic meaning. Singing expresses the fullness of our human emotions and experiences in a way that can move us to tears. Every piece of Scripture in my heart is set to music, and when I am taking my last breath, I expect to sing my way to heaven.
When I left the local church to become a campus minister, I joined the First Baptist Church choir for a season. I enjoyed singing with this very talented group of musicians, and they welcomed a Methodist preacher with warmth and friendship. During that season, as I recall, we sang a beautiful anthem called “Sing Me to Heaven.” I was in a time of transition, excited about my call to serve students, but missing a wonderful congregation I had served for 14 years. This song moved me to tears the first time we sang it through. The music and the words connected with both my grief and my hope, stirring my spirit with a sense of God’s abiding presence on the journey.
The song was commissioned by Carol Hunter, the conductor of the Northern Virginia community chorus, VOCE. She asked for a piece that expressed “the way we as singers feel about music in our lives.” The composer, Daniel Gawthrop, set a poem written by his wife Jane Griner to a beautiful melody. Sung acapella, the tune emerges slowly into full resonance, the sound lifting the words, truly singing heavenward. I agree that the song capture how we as singers feel about music in our lives. This central verse of the song shares the way music surrounds us from birth to death.
If you would comfort me;
sing me a lullaby.
If you would win my heart;
sing me a love song.
If you would mourn me
and bring me to God;
sing me a requiem,
sing me to heaven.
When we are truly present in the Spirit, church choirs sing God’s song with and for the people of God, and when we let our voices grow from the depths of our hearts, we sing us all to heaven.
The world needs the music of heaven in these days of uncertainty and fear. Church choirs were sidelined because of the pandemic. As we return to full singing, we may find that our prayers are more than doubled. The exponential range of music connects the human soul to all that matters. Some call music the universal language. If that is so, then church choirs and all who sing, can bind up the wounds of the world, singing us to heaven and God’s healing. As my friend Rev. Beth Shugart (by way of Bach) would say, “Soli Deo Gloria!”
