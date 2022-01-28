Judge John Simpson was presented with an award of achievement for joining the “one million club” after collecting one million dollars in child support for in the Coweta Judicial Administrative District circuit alone.
The district serves the counties of Coweta, Carroll, Troup, Meriweather, and Heard.
Simpson's program has served 442 customers obligated to pay child support and provided support to 1,038 children.
Of the customers Judge Simpson serviced, 144 of them graduated the program after being provided resources from the local community to overcome barriers of self-sufficiency.
Judge Simpson was presented his award on Jan. 25 at the Coweta County Courthouse in Newnan by Wende Parker, Manager of the Parental Accountability Court Program.
“Keith Henderson serves as the court coordinator and Michael Stewart is the court supervisor. We would also like to acknowledge the huge support of the local child support offices who Judge Simpson works so closely with, managed by both Teri McElroy and Joshua Smith,” Parker said.
Since the PAC program’s implementation, non-custodial parents that have previously been unable to keep up with child support payments have stopped being incarcerated as frequently with other resolutions put into place.
The PAC program supports parents with lower incomes that have previously struggled with accountability and other aspects of their lives. In a lot of these cases, the non-custodial parents are making around $10,000 or less per year.
By enrolling non-custodial parents into the PAC program, they are given the opportunity to gain resources to become more consistent with child support payments which, in turn, can better their relationships with their families and the court system.
Non-custodial parents are assisted with obtaining jobs, gaining education to begin a career and being held accountable of payment that has been calculated to an affordable amount. Their orders can be adjusted when circumstances change, so the consistency can remain the same.
The PAC Program initially went into effect Jan. 1, 2009 and has now expanded across Georgia to 43 circuits across the state. It is the division’s goal to establish PACs in all 49 judicial circuits.
Since the launch of this program, 5,642 non-custodial parents who were at risk of incarceration avoid jail time and provided much needed support to 13,294 Georgia children. Also, $20.2 million in support has been collected statewide which, in return, has saved the state millions of incarceration costs.
“It has been a pleasure and great opportunity to work to serve children,” Simpson said. “People respond well to a rational discussion. They say yes, I do have the obligation to pay child support and if it can be for a reasonable amount that I can do, I’ll do it. We’re really onto something here, folks, lots of great stories, lots of great experiences and thank you all so much for letting me be a part of it.”
