COURTESY OF SOUTHERN LIVING
Between school, work and sports practices, it can feel impossible to make time for eating dinner, let alone for cooking dinner.
That’s when you know it’s time for the slow-cooker, the key to stress-free weeknights.
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN TACOS
Ingredients
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
4 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 (10- to 11 1/2-oz.) can mild enchilada sauce
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
16 (6-in.) corn tortillas, charred
1 cup shredded red cabbage (from 1 small head cabbage)
2/3 cup chopped tomato (from 1 large tomato)
1/2 cup sliced radishes (from 4 medium radishes)
2 small jalapeño chiles, unseeded and thinly sliced (optional)
Fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges, for serving
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper. Add chicken to hot oil; cook until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker; add enchilada sauce, vinegar, chipotle, cumin, and cinnamon. Cover and cook on HIGH until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Turn off slow cooker. Transfer chicken to a large heatproof bowl; let cool 10 minutes. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Add liquid from slow cooker to chicken; toss to coat.
2. Divide chicken mixture evenly among tortillas. Top evenly with cabbage, tomato, radishes, and, if using, jalapeño. Serve with cilantro and lime.
SPAGHETTI CASSEROLE
Ingredients
2 pounds ground round
1 medium onion, chopped
1 large clove garlic, minced
8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken into pieces
1 (26-oz.) jar tomato-and-basil pasta sauce
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
1. Cook ground round and onion in a large skillet, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink; drain meat, and return to skillet.
2. Spoon half of meat mixture into a lightly greased 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with spaghetti. Spoon remaining half of meat mixture over top.
3. Combine pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, ½ cup water, and Italian seasoning. Pour mixture over meat, and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
4. Cover and cook on Low 4 hours. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
BLACK BEAN CHIMICHANGAS
Ingredients
1 (8.8-oz.) pouch ready-to-serve Mexican-style rice and pasta mix
2 cups drained Slow-cooker Black Beans
1 cup chunky medium salsa
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Mexican four-cheese blend
2 cups shredded deli-roasted chicken (optional)
10 (8-inch) soft taco-size flour tortillas
1/4 cup butter, melted
Toppings: shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, olives
Directions
1. Heat rice according to package directions.
2. Stir together rice, next 3 ingredients, and, if desired, chicken. Spread 1/2 cup rice mixture just below center of each tortilla. Fold bottom third up and over filling of each tortilla, just until covered. Fold left and right sides of tortillas over, and roll up. Place, seam sides down, on a lightly greased jelly-roll pan. Brush tops of tortillas with melted butter.
3. Bake at 400° for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with desired toppings.
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained, may be substituted.
Note: To make ahead, prepare chimichangas as directed through Step 2; cover and chill 8 hours. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes; bake as directed.
SOULFUL CHICKEN SOUP
Ingredients
2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skinned and trimmed
3 medium carrots, cut into ½-inch pieces (1 ¼ cups)
1 celery root, cut into ½-inch pieces (2 cups)
1 medium leek, white and light green parts only, cleaned, chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
2 fresh thyme sprigs
2 fresh sage sprigs
1 fresh rosemary sprig
1 bay leaf
1 ½ teaspoons table salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 cups chicken broth
2 cups wide egg noodles
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Directions
1. Place chicken and next 11 ingredients in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or until chicken and vegetables are tender and chicken separates from bone.
2. Remove chicken from slow cooker. Dice meat, discarding bones. Return meat to slow cooker. Stir in noodles and parsley. Cover and cook on HIGH 15 to 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir in lemon juice. Serve immediately, and garnish with any leftover chopped fresh parsley.
SLOW COOKER SLOPPY JOES
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1 (16-oz.) package ground pork sausage
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 medium-size green bell pepper, chopped
1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
8 hamburger buns, toasted
Directions
1. Brown beef and sausage with onion and bell pepper in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring 10 minutes or until beef and sausage crumble and are no longer pink. Drain well.
2. Place beef mixture in a 4 1/2-qt. slow cooker. Stir in tomato sauce and next 9 ingredients. Cover and cook on HIGH 4 hours. Serve on hamburger buns.
Chef’s Notes
Cooktop Method: Proceed with recipe as directed in Step 1, returning drained beef mixture to Dutch oven. Stir in tomato sauce and next 8 ingredients, omitting flour. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. Prep: 15 min., Cook: 45 min.
Note: To freeze leftover Sloppy Joe mixture, let cool completely. Place in zip-top plastic freezer bags; lay bags flat, and stack in freezer. Freeze up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the fridge, or defrost in the microwave.
