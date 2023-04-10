Richard Sigman, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony in the death of Mt. Zion resident Anna Jones, was denied bond Monday afternoon by Judge Dustin Hightower of the Carroll County Superior Court. Sigman has been in jail since July 30, 2022 and was looking to have a bond set after being denied a bond during his initial hearing.

Sigman’s lawyer Jason Black filed a motion for a reasonable bond on March 20, 2023.

