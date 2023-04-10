Richard Sigman, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony in the death of Mt. Zion resident Anna Jones, was denied bond Monday afternoon by Judge Dustin Hightower of the Carroll County Superior Court. Sigman has been in jail since July 30, 2022 and was looking to have a bond set after being denied a bond during his initial hearing.
Sigman’s lawyer Jason Black filed a motion for a reasonable bond on March 20, 2023.
On Monday, Black presented the motion discussing the criteria to determine whether or not Sigman was a good candidate for pretrial release. Black began to list off the four key things that needed to be true for Sigman to be given bond which were, “the roots to the community, whether he is a danger, likelihood of Mr. Sigman to appear for future court appearances, and whether or not there is any evidence that Mr. Sigman would interfere with any witnesses or further investigation by the state.”
Black requested that Sigman be given a $250,000 bond.
District Attorney Herb Cranford spoke on behalf of the state and introduced the three witnesses that were allowed to speak. The three speakers were victims, Mayley Payton and Olivia Bradford as well as the mother of the deceased, Jessica Maxwell.
The first speaker was Payton, a passenger of the vehicle and a victim on July 30, 2022. Payton was joined by her father at the podium in front of Hightower. Payton described the fear she already has even with Sigman locked up.
“I get scared from a rock flying up and hitting my windshield now, or fireworks, screaming and panting when I am supposed to be relaxing on the beach,” Payton said. “I can never escape the PTSD that I got as a 19-year-old. I leave almost every weekend because it makes my skin crawl to be here in the same town as him. I can not imagine what I would do or feel if he was able to breathe the same air that I do without being behind bars.”
Payton said she is not just concerned for herself or Bradford but also others, referring to Sigman as “it.”
“It could kill again,” she said. “We have no idea what it could do. If it is capable of taking an innocent girl’s life, I am sure it could do it again.”
The second speaker was Bradford, who was the driver of the vehicle in the July 30, 2022 incident.
“I feel that if he gets bond and is able to roam freely it takes all kinds of safety away from me as it did that night when I was just trying to be with my friends,” Bradford said.
“Imagine fearing for your life when you’re trying to drive your friend to the hospital and you don’t even know what’s going on,” she said. “If he gets the chance to get bond then it is an injustice to me, Mayley, Anna’s family, my family and I just don’t feel that he should ever deserve that because he didn’t know us. We didn’t do anything to him.”
The final speaker was Anna Jones’ mother, Jessica Maxwell.
“My daughter was 18 years old. She was out having a good time that night,” she said “If he gets out, who’s to say he won’t go do the same thing to someone else just out having a good time with their friends.”
“Not only is my family in fear of him being out, the two victims that were with my daughter are in fear of him being out,” Maxwell continued. “Whether he has a criminal past or not he was capable of murdering my daughter that night. I do not have any faith that he will not try to run or do this again because clearly he has an alcohol problem. And if alcohol played a part in it that night, and he is complaining about being locked up, he does not need to get out. He is a danger to everyone including himself. And I think his medical conditions can be handled here while awaiting trial.”
After Sigman’s bond was denied, Hightower discussed the future court dates with Cranford and Black. Both parties agreed on October 30, 2023 as the non-jury date and November 27, 2023 as the beginning of trial.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger, who is working the case for the state, was not in attendance so both parties agreed to finalize any issues during a conference call on Thursday.
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 12:27 a.m., officers responded to Tanner Medical Center regarding a woman identified as Jones with a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Police said callers advised that the incident occurred near Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck while the woman was in the car with two other female friends. Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said the woman had “zero connection” to Sigman.
Preliminary information indicated that Sigman and another man, whose identity was not released, got into an argument at Leopoldo’s, a restaurant located on Adamson Square. The unidentified man notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him.
According to a police statement, security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and then told him to leave. Sigman then left, walking toward the parking deck, per the release.
The CPD investigation then indicated Sigman allegedly walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle, striking a woman. Friends [Payton and Bradford] immediately drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a police statement.
The university confirmed that Sigman was a professor in the Richard’s College of Business at the time of the shooting. He was released from employment the same day as the incident.
