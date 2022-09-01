The Carrollton man accused of the murder of Mount Zion native Anna Jones has been indicted on eight felony charges, which led to the cancellation of his previously scheduled preliminary hearing with Magistrate Court Judge Michael Hubbard.
Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, was originally supposed to appear in a Carroll County Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning, but since has been indicted by a grand jury and that appearance has been canceled and he has a new court date set.
“An indictment preempts and renders moot a probable cause hearing, so that’s why the magistrate hearing [Friday morning] was canceled,” Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said.
Sigman is scheduled to appear in Carroll County Superior Court before Judge Dustin Hightower on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. in a criminal non-jury court appearance.
According to Sigman’s bill of indictment, he is officially being charged with eight felonies. He is facing one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
The bill of indictment states Sigman allegedly “on or about the 30th day of July, 2022, did unlawfully, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Anna Jones, by shooting her with a firearm” which led to the malice murder charge.
The felony murder charge stems from Sigman allegedly “cause the death of Anna Jones, while in the commission of the offense of aggravated assault, count three of the indictment, by shooting her with a firearm.”
According to Georgia law, felony murder and malice murder technically have different meanings, hence why there are two separate charges.
According to Georgia law O.C.G.A. 16-5-1, malice murder is when “a person commits the offense of murder when he unlawfully and with malice aforethought, either express or implied, causes the death of another human being.”
“Express malice is that deliberate intention unlawfully to take the life of another human being which is manifested by external circumstances capable of proof. Malice shall be implied where no considerable provocation appears and where all the circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart,” Georgia law O.C.G.A. 16-5-1 states.
Felony murder is when a person also commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, causes the death of another human being, per Georgia law. In Sigman’s case the aggravated assault was the felony he was allegedly in commission of that caused the death of Jones.
According to the bill of indictment the other two aggravated assault charges are from Jones’ friends, Olivia Bradford and Mayley Payton, having “an assault upon them with a firearm, a deadly weapon, by shooting at, toward, and in the direction” of both individuals with the firearm.
The three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony represent the firearm allegedly used during the commission of the aggravated assault, per the bill of indictment.
Sigman will remain in the Carroll County Jail until his Sept. 13 court date since being denied bond at his last court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.