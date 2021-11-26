I have gone through most of my adult life, mostly out of necessity with two careers.
I have chosen passion over money most of my life, and thus I have spent many nights, weekends, and holidays in one or, sometimes, both of these careers. I love them both.
During a period of about three years, I worked in a school for special needs children and adults. There were several of those “clients” that have made a lasting impact on me.
One of those, DJ Boothe, who makes me giggle internally just saying his name, passed away recently. For the sake of this piece, I asked his mother, Karen Boothe, to write his story.
DJ had Leigh’s Syndrome which is a genetic disease passed from his mother.
"I had a normal pregnancy with him…no problems, no worries, no concern," Mom said. "At birth he was a newborn just as perfect as could be. When he was about four months he stared to stare off and wouldn't pay attention to me, so I took him to our doctor. He checked DJ over and he saw him staring off he told me right then he was going to make an appointment. DJ has ptosis of the eyes like me (sleepy eyes). He thought he may have been having “staring seizures.”
He was indeed having seizures. They sent the family home with meds that he would take his entire life.
Leigh’s Syndrome is a terminal illness that made lesions in the brain and in doing that it would in fact shut down his whole body over time. Other illnesses may cause more damage because of the body already being at risk.
As mom said, DJ chose to live.
A few years later, he started to have a different type of seizure that affected his entire body. Leigh's affected his brain with lesions in places that altered his motor functions, his ability to speak, and walk. But DJ never gave up. DJ had an attitude where he never had to be pushed, or motivated. Mom said he woke up every day with a smile and hugs. I got to experience those hugs, as did everyone who knew him. He would get rolled into the waiting classroom every morning, and he wanted hugs.
“I guess he really motivated me to get up to start the day,” Mom said. “He loved school. His teachers were a contributing factor in why he did as much as he did.
“DJ was the most stubborn person when it came to getting his way,” Mom added. “I just want him to have the most normal life he could have. He loved life, people and we had our own way of communicating. I would talk and he would shake his head or grunt and holler at me. I eventually learned what he wanted and he may not have been able to talk he sure could argue back and forth with me.”
DJ participated in Special Olympics including baseball and bowling.
“My family was his biggest fan next to me no matter what he was doing they supported his ability to accomplish any task he chose,” Mom said.
Over the years he began to lose his sight taking his one love from him — his TV. He enjoyed and watched his movies so much, when his eyesight started to go he knew them by hearing them.
“He would have me running to change them and I would ask him and he would grunt and point to tell me which he wanted,” Mom said. "The only time he was not smiling or laughing was when he didn't feel good. He never cried or fussed. He was just a cool little dude in a body that didn't function the way it should have so he made it work for him."
I watched DJ when he was about 16 or 17. One of the jobs I held was in the front office as Office Manager, and there were a lot of days when it was time to go home, he wanted to stop to say goodbye. Our goodbyes were always, “Show me your muscles, DJ.”
He and I would do some sort of Hulk Hogan flex, he would give me a smile or even a laugh and go on home.
Those afflicted with Leigh's Syndrome do not generally live past their mid-teens. Some pass before they reach 10-years old. DJ probably didn't know that and even if he did, he wouldn't have cared. He was 27 when he passed. He got a lot out of those 27 years.
There were a lot of things DJ couldn’t do. But he sure could hug. He sure could love unconditionally, and he sure did change the world.
