To say M. Night Shyamalan has a spotty track record is putting it mildly. The filmmaker who gave us the classic thriller “The Sixth Sense” and the superhero masterpiece “Unbreakable” (which had the misfortune of coming out a few years before the comic book movie boom) is also the guy responsible for “The Happening” and “The Visit.” And that’s not even getting into his disastrous attempts at making blockbusters with “The Last Airbender” and “After Earth.” 

As a result, I wince a little any time I see a trailer for one of his new flicks. Is this going to be the Shyamalan who gave us “Signs” (yay!) or “Glass” (boo!)? Heck, I’d even settle for what we got with “Old” – a horror movie so campy it plays more like a dark comedy.

Trending Videos