A Tallapoosa man has been apprehended after Bremen deputies responded to a call  in reference to shots fired following a dispute.

On July 4, 2023 Officer Matthew Bell was dispatched to 153 US Highway 27 in reference to a dispute. According to the report issued by the Bremen Police Department, upon arrival, Bell was notified of an altercation involving a male and female. Joshua Chad Holland, 18, allegedly threw the female to the ground during their argument, according to the incident report. Afterwards, Bell was immediately notified by dispatch that Holland had a firearm and shots were fired.