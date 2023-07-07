A Tallapoosa man has been apprehended after Bremen deputies responded to a call in reference to shots fired following a dispute.
On July 4, 2023 Officer Matthew Bell was dispatched to 153 US Highway 27 in reference to a dispute. According to the report issued by the Bremen Police Department, upon arrival, Bell was notified of an altercation involving a male and female. Joshua Chad Holland, 18, allegedly threw the female to the ground during their argument, according to the incident report. Afterwards, Bell was immediately notified by dispatch that Holland had a firearm and shots were fired.
Bell stated that he spotted multiple witnesses pointing Holland out in the crowd. He quickly exited his vehicle and approached the threat. According to the report, he instructed Holland to put his hands up and to refrain from moving. Bell then inquired about the whereabouts of the gun, to which Holland replied and pointed to his front pants pocket. Bell immediately advised Holland to refrain from reaching the gun while he secured the firearm and took it back to the patrol unit, where it was placed in the front seat with the vehicle locked.
After securing the firearm, Bell instructed Holland to put his hands behind his back and informed him he would be detained until the investigation was complete. Holland was taken back to the vehicle and searched for any additional weapons. According to the Bremen PD report, Holland admitted to having marijuana after being questioned about any items in his pocket. Bell collected the marijuana until it could be placed into an evidence bag. Holland was then placed in the back of the patrol unit when Sgt. Chad Henderson arrived.
Bell disengaged the weapon, removing the bullets and magazine, while Henderson gathered information from witnesses.
One of the witnesses led Henderson to the location where the firearm was discharged. With the assistance of this information, Henderson was able to locate the spent shell casing in the area.
Bell discussed the incident with the victim. According to the report, she stated the argument began when she picked Holland up after work, at Zaxby's, and he expressed his desire to end their relationship. She stated she “started giving him hell about it.”
According to Bremen PD, the two went from Zaxby's to the Valero parking lot. Holland, she claimed, grabbed her and told her to leave him alone. She claimed as she was walking away, Holland "lost his cool and fired one round of shots into the air, pointing to the sky, with no regard for the safety of anyone nearby."
According to one witness in the BPD report, the witness was sitting in his car when he heard shots fired. When the witness looked up, he saw the suspect with a handgun pointed in the air, as well as Holland and the victim arguing. The witness stated that Holland said that he would shoot again before walking away.
The marijuana, firearm, magazine, bullets, and shell casings have been logged into evidence.
Holland has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of firearm by a minor, battery, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, simple battery, and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.