A verbal altercation between two individuals on Tuesday led to shots being fired in Villa Rica.

On Dec. 13, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m, Deputy Archie Barber was dispatched to 6078 Wayfarer Drive in reference to a dispute in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, the complainant/victim, Ashley Webb, was identified outside of the residence. After removing her from the scene, the alleged offender Adam Padgett, 34, of Villa Rica was instructed to leave the residence in which he complied and his live-in girlfriend, Megan Loveless, was asked to leave the home, which she compiled as well.

Trending Videos