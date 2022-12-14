A verbal altercation between two individuals on Tuesday led to shots being fired in Villa Rica.
On Dec. 13, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m, Deputy Archie Barber was dispatched to 6078 Wayfarer Drive in reference to a dispute in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, the complainant/victim, Ashley Webb, was identified outside of the residence. After removing her from the scene, the alleged offender Adam Padgett, 34, of Villa Rica was instructed to leave the residence in which he complied and his live-in girlfriend, Megan Loveless, was asked to leave the home, which she compiled as well.
Padgett was handcuffed and detained while an investigation was completed. Barber interviewed Webb, who advised after walking home from a bar, Padgett arrived shortly after at the residence and was mad at her for walking home leading to an argument. Webb stated that she had been living in the home for over a month. According to Webb, during the argument she started walking away from the residence and as she exited, Padgett allegedly grabbed her by her hair and “dragged her against her will down the stairs about 20 feet to the left side of the residence,” per the report.
According to the report, Webb got up from the ground and began walking towards her vehicle in the driveway, yelling, “this is why I tried to kill myself, “ and “go ahead, shoot me, do it.” At this time, Padgett allegedly entered the residence to grab his gun and then exited running towards Webb, per the report.
According to Webb, Padgett shot the gun “from behind her by her face at approximately six inches from her,” the report stated. During the dispute, Padgett allegedly stepped on Webb’s phone, which she said would cost $700 to fix, per the report.
Neighbors witnessed the altercation and provided some video of a part of the incident. After being read his Miranda rights, Padgett denied any questioning and remained silent. He was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and felony criminal damage to property.
Padgett remains in jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.