The Georgia High School Association announced earlier this week that they will be partnering with Daktronics to offer shot clock purchasing options for high schools, saying that the “shot clock era has arrived.”
This upcoming season is the third year of a three-year plan to fully implement shot clocks into high school basketball.
The association announced that 35-second shot clocks are to be used for all varsity level games and for the state tournament. Some schools have already installed their shot clocks but have only used them for state tournament games, and some schools have only used shot clocks in limited capacity.
For many local schools, though, this year’s transition will not be much of a transition at all, as many regions already fully implemented shot clocks into regular season games.
In the case of Central High School, their shot clocks have already been installed and implemented, so their strategy will not change much.
Said Central head coach Kenny Edwards, “I have experience with it, so I was more in favor of getting a shot clock. Pretty excited about it.”
He continued, “I use it more for defensive purposes than I do offensive purposes, you know, we’ve got to defend for 35 seconds now.”
“We won’t touch the shot clock too much, anyway. If we do, we’ll have late game situations. I’m pretty excited about it,” said Edwards again.
Some teams, like Carrollton, have already been using the shot clock during the regular season for some time now and can attest to its positive effects on gameplay.
Said Carrollton head boys coach Don Bray, “We have been using the shot clock for an entire year. As a region we voted to implement the shot clock two years ago, and I love it.”
Even smaller schools like Mt. Zion have already adapted to having a shot clock. “Our region did use the shot clock last season, so we are used to it,” said Mt. Zion girls coach Tyler Wright.
