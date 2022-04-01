The shortage of nurses and the educators who teach them in nursing schools across the country are reaching crisis level.
Those were the words of Dr. Susan Welch, associated dean of graduate education and professor in the Tanner Health System School of Nursing at the University of West Georgia, when she spoke to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday at their weekly meeting at UWG's Food Service Center.
"There is a shortage of nursing faculty across the country at our nursing schools," Dr. Welch said, "and because of that thousands of aspiring nursing students are placed on long waiting lists."
According to the March 2, 2022 issue of the Nurse Journal publication, Georgia currently has one of the lowest nurse-to-population rations in the nation, with only 10 nurses to ever 1,000 people.
"It was reported that nearly 100,000 students could not get into nursing schools because there simply was such a dire shortage of educators to teach them," she said.
"It's a highly competitive process," Dr. Welch added.
All the while, Georgia is currently experiencing a severe shortage of nurses due to a growing population and an increase if the retirement of older nurses.
"The pandemic and the aging population have certainly been big factors in he growing demand for nurses," Dr. Welch explained.
Dr. Welch said the nationally accredited graduate nursing program at the University of West Georgia is recognized nationally, being ranked 29th out of 1,200 graduate programs in nursing.
"We were also named as one of 17 programs as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education," she added.
Dr. Welch is a two-time nursing graduate of UWG herself, earning BSN and MSN degrees. Holding a doctorate in nursing education degree from the University of Alabama and a PhD in Nursing from Mercer University, she has been on the University of West Georgia faculty for the past 15 years.
The University of West Georgia has nursing programs on the Carrollton campus and in also Newnan. The School of Nursing's local facility is a multi-million building that features classrooms and lecture halls, labs, simulation rooms, and other state-of-the art components.
The program in Newnan is housed in the old Newnan hospital that was renovated to be a modern teaching center.
UWG offers the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) undergraduate degree, a Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN) that features Nurse Educator, Health System Leadership and Clinic Nurse Leader concentrations, and a Doctorate in Nursing Education degree (Ed.D).
