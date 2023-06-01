The Carrollton Police Department arrested Nicholas White, 39, of Carrollton on May 26 after officers caught White allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart on Highway 27.
According to the report, around 3:17 p.m. Officer Dustin Krish was dispatched to a shoplifting in progress.
Dispatch advised Krish while he was en route that that suspect was at the self-checkout and had items in his pocket. The male was described as wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and a black hat. Krish parked his vehicle at the grocery side of the Walmart and observed an employee point out the male as he exited the store.
As Sergeant Zack Hicks and Officer Colby Levens arrived on scene, Krish stopped the male who was later identified as Nicholas White.
White was pushing the shopping cart that was full of items he had purchased. Once White was detained and placed in handcuffs he consented to a search of his pockets.
During the search, Krish stated in his report that he found three packages of Energizer 2032 batteries that are priced at $21.96 each, two black mouthguards that go for $10.88 and one folio watch that costs $18.98.
The employee that had pointed White out confirmed that the items belonged to Walmart.
Krish also found a pill bottle with a label that had White’s name on it for Buprenorphone/Naloxone. While speaking with White, a female who was identified as Lisa Griffin walked to the scene to see what was happening.
The stolen items were given to the employee and White was placed in the rear of Krish’s patrol vehicle with the rear window down.
Krish then ran White’s information through GCIC and found White had a warrant in Carroll County for Burglary and Haralson County for Felony Theft by Taking. Krish then asked dispatch to confirm that the warrants were still active.
White wanted his items that were on his person to be given to Griffin. While handing the pill bottle over, Krish noticed a green leafy substance through the transparent bottom of the pill bottle. When he opened the bottle, observed a clear plastic bag on top of the suspected marijuana. Inside the bag, Krish located pills with the implant of either “A69” or “TEVA834” which Hicks searched for on Pill Finder discovering that the pills were Clonazepam which is a Schedule IV narcotic. While Krish was searching through the pills he received confirmation regarding the warrants.
Krish read White his Miranda Rights which he said he understood. Krish then started by asking White about the pills that were in his bag and he informed Krish that they were Suboxone. When asked where he got the pills, White said he got them from a doctor online.
Krish then proceeded asking why he put the batteries in his pocket, White said he did not realize that he had put them in his pocket. As for the watch, White first said that it was his and he had a similar bracelet. After being told that the surveillance would be reviewed, White said that he stuck it in his pocket. When asked why, he told Kirsh, “I wish I could tell you.”
As for the mouthguards, when asked about them White said, “I shouldn’t have stuck those in my pocket either.”
Griffin had walked away and returned in a black 2006 Ford Explorer. Hicks informed Krish that there was a firearm in the vehicle. Krish then asked White who the vehicle belonged to and he said it “belongs to me.” When asked if everything in the vehicle belonged to him, White said the vehicle belonged to “Joe Hill.” Krish then asked White if the vehicle was in Joe Hill’s name. White said that the title was not in his name but he was a “dealer.” Krish confirmed with White that the Explorer is how they got there and when asked again if everything in the vehicle was his or Griffin's, White said, “There ain’t nothing in that vehicle that’s hers.”
Krish was then advised by Hicks that he found a Smith & Wesson M&P in the center console of the vehicle.
Krish then returned to White and asked him who the firearm belonged to. White said it was probably Joe’s. When asked if he was a convicted felony he said to Krish, “You know I’m a convicted felon.”
White stated that he was unaware that the weapon was in the vehicle.
Krish then asked if he were to fingerprint the gun would White’s fingerprints be on it.
White said, "they shouldn’t," according to the report. White then asked why officers were in the vehicle and Krish explained that Griffin had told officers they could retrieve the firearm. White then stated, “Go ahead, charge me with it.”
Krish then went back and forth with White telling him that he was just trying to figure out who the firearm belonged to. White said “It ain’t hers.” He then said, “Put it on me.” White was then asked by Krish if it was his and he stated, “Who else would it be.”
Krish then asked about the pill bottle and its alleged contents. White said he had a prescription for Suboxone but was informed by Krish that the pills were not Suboxone. White asked what it was and before Krish could respond answered it himself saying, “Klonopin?” Klonopin is the brand name for Clonazepam which White said he did not have a prescription for. Krish then turned the pill bottle over to Levens.
Krish then spoke with the witness that was watching the store security footage and witnessed the entirety of the alleged shoplifting. According to the report, the witness saw White and Griffin in the store for hours. During this time, the witness saw White put three packs of batteries in his pocket. The witness also saw White remove a watch from a gift set and put it in his pocket. She also saw White remove the mouthguards from its package and put them in his pockets. The witness then confirmed they watched White pay for the groceries but not pay for the items in his pockets. The witness informed Krish that Walmart does wish to prosecute.
White was transported to Carroll County Jail and charged with Misdemeanor Theft by Shoplifting, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession of a Schedule IV drug, and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
