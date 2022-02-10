TALLAPOOSA — Haralson County man who was shot in the head last week is stable but still in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Joseph Dobbs, 20, was found at a home on Moeser Road in Tallapoosa when Tallapoosa police and Haralson County deputies arrived just after noon to investigate reports of possible gun shots at the home.
Tallapoosa officers, who arrived at the home first, were greeted by Nathan Larry Mayfield on the front porch with a gun to his head, said Sheriff Stacy Williams. The officers pleaded with the man to put the gun down but he shot himself in front of them, Williams said.
Inside the home law enforcement found the body of Dillion Dobbs, 21, and Joseph Dobbs. Joseph Dobbs was unable to communicate. He was taken by ambulance to the Atlanta hospital for treatment.
The cause of Dillion Dobbs’ death is still under investigation, Williams said on Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
The man who shot himself was “a granddaddy taking care of two mentally-challenged boys,” Sheriff Williams said.
Another family member was in the hospital battling COVID at the time of the shootings, he said.
No other information was available at press time.
