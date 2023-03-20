One man is in custody and one is in the hospital after a shooting in Carrollton on Monday afternoon.
Police say the one man was shot in the abdomen near the locations of King St. and River Drive.
Authorities report that the shooting stemmed from a traffic stop. While officers were investigating the traffic stop, the driver fled and a short chase ensued to River Drive where the car “abruptly stopped” and a passenger fell out of the car, according to police.
Police say a firearm has been recovered and a suspect is in custody.
Police say the passenger said he was shot by the driver as the driver was attempting to throw the weapon from the vehicle. The passenger has been flown to Atlanta for treatment. His condition was unknown at press time.
